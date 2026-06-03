TEBOGO KHAAS | An open letter to Hawks official Karl Sander

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks official Karl Sander testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Dear warrant officer Sander,

On behalf of countless South Africans who value integrity, accountability and the rule of law, I write to express my deepest gratitude for your distinguished service to our nation.

Your testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry has offered the public a rare glimpse into the immense personal and professional cost that often accompanies honesty within institutions entrusted with protecting the public.

While many choose silence when confronted with wrongdoing, you chose duty. While others may have looked away, you remained steadfast in your commitment to the oath you took and the responsibilities entrusted to you.

For that, South Africa owes you a debt of gratitude.

At the same time, many of us feel compelled to offer something else: an apology.

We apologise that, in the course of faithfully executing your duties, you appear to have been subjected to suspicion, humiliation, professional isolation and persecution rather than support and protection.

We apologise that raising concerns about missing drug exhibits, security lapses and possible internal wrongdoing was seemingly met with retaliation rather than serious investigation.

We apologise that an officer dedicated to combating organised crime and narcotics trafficking found himself treated as a suspect rather than as a valued asset.

No public servant should have to endure such treatment for doing the right thing.

Your testimony painted a troubling picture of a system that may have failed one of its own. Despite being on leave when 541kg of cocaine valued at R200m was stolen from a Hawks storage facility in Port Shepstone in November 2021, and despite never having worked at that facility, you were nevertheless subjected to polygraph testing and treated as a suspect.

More concerning was the revelation by the commission’s evidence leader, advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube, that the polygraph examination to which you were subjected has been established to have been irregular and unlawful.

If there was ever any doubt about the unfairness of your treatment, that revelation should concern every South African who expects law enforcement agencies to operate within the bounds of legality and fairness.

The allegations that you were removed from your operational role, reassigned to a desk job, and subjected to a pattern of conduct seemingly designed to discredit and marginalise you raise profound questions about leadership, accountability, and institutional culture within the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Hawks.

We are deeply ashamed that senior SAPS leadership appears, at least on the evidence before the commission, to have let you down.

More importantly, they appear to have let the nation down. South Africans deserve law enforcement leaders who protect integrity, encourage accountability and support officers who pursue the truth wherever it may lead.

Anything less is a betrayal of the public trust.

South Africa cannot successfully confront organised crime, corruption, drug trafficking and state capture if those who raise concerns are punished while those concerns remain unanswered. Institutions are strengthened when courageous officers are heard, not silenced; supported, not sidelined.

Yet amid the seriousness of your testimony, one detail struck a chord with many South Africans. The fact that you were reportedly subjected to a polygraph examination not only in connection with missing cocaine but also after your personal coffee machine disappeared from within the Hawks’ offices would be amusing were it not so absurd.

It has become a symbol, however unintended, of the frustrations endured by conscientious officers who find themselves battling not only criminality on the outside but dysfunction on the inside.

Accordingly, and in a small gesture of appreciation for your service, Public Interest SA would be honoured to replace the coffee machine that was taken from you. While we may not be able to remedy all the injustices you have endured, we can at least ensure one missing item finds its way back into service.

Your perseverance under these circumstances deserves recognition. It speaks to a character forged by principle rather than convenience. It demonstrates a commitment to justice that many aspire to but few are called on to test so severely.

Please know many South Africans listened to your testimony with admiration and respect. They recognise the courage it takes to stand firm when doing so carries personal consequences. They understand integrity is often measured not when circumstances are easy, but when the pressure to compromise becomes overwhelming.

History has a habit of remembering those who chose principle over comfort.

As a nation, we should be ashamed that an officer dedicated to serving the public found himself in the position you have described. We should be equally determined to ensure future officers who act with similar integrity are protected rather than persecuted.

Thank you for your service.

Thank you for your courage.

Thank you for your sacrifice.

Most importantly, thank you for reminding South Africa that honour, professionalism and integrity still exist within law enforcement.

Whether the original coffee machine is recovered, returned by a guilty conscience, or joins the long list of unresolved cases, please know Public Interest SA stands ready to step in and replace it. Justice delayed may be justice denied, but coffee delayed is simply unacceptable.

After all, John Wick went to war over a dog.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi drew the line at missing dockets.

You, warrant officer Sander, have entered the chat pleading for the return of your missing coffee machine.

Some people do not know when to return stolen property.

May truth prevail. May justice prevail. And may accountability prevail.