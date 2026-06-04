MIDALI CHIBAMBU | NPO funding: compliance must come before protest

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The ongoing debate around funding of non-profit organisations (NPOs) in Gauteng continues to highlight the challenges facing a sector that provides essential services to vulnerable communities.

Funding shortages, administrative delays, communication breakdowns and compliance failures remain recurring issues that affect organisations and the people who depend on them.

Having engaged with funded and non-funded NPOs across the province, I have observed an important reality that while many complaints about government delays are justified, some organisations also fail to acknowledge their own administrative shortcomings.

The Constitution guarantees the right to assemble, protest and petition through section 17. This democratic right must always be respected. However, protest should not become a substitute for compliance, accountability and sound governance.

During visits to several NPOs, a concerning pattern emerged. Some organisations joined protests despite knowing their funding applications were under review or they had not met basic funding requirements.

Common challenges included late submissions, incomplete applications, missing financial statements, incorrect contact details, failure to respond to departmental correspondence and difficulties using the Grantor funding system.

These issues do not apply to all NPOs. Many organisations operate professionally and consistently meet funding requirements. Nevertheless, among some of the organisations visited, similar compliance failures appeared repeatedly.

One successful NPO in the Vaal region offered valuable insight into why it consistently receives funding on time.

The organisation works closely with a qualified accountant, maintains accurate financial records throughout the year, prepares applications well in advance, stores supporting documents securely, confirms submission requirements and engages proactively with officials when challenges arise.

Its success demonstrates compliance is not an annual exercise undertaken shortly before deadlines. It is an ongoing process embedded in an organisation’s governance culture.

Another Gauteng organisation operating a victim empowerment programme submitted its application on time but failed to follow up with the department.

Officials identified minor corrections required before approval could be finalised and made several attempts to contact the organisation. Unfortunately, calls went unanswered, and the registered contact number was inactive.

Rather than engaging with the department, the organisation joined protests claiming it had been unfairly denied funding. Once the communication breakdown was resolved, payment was processed within weeks.

This example illustrates an uncomfortable truth that not every funding delay is caused by the government’s inefficiency. In some cases, the problem lies within the organisation itself.

The government regularly provides platforms such as forums, summits and stakeholder engagements where NPOs can raise concerns, seek guidance and access support.

Yet attendance at these engagements often remains inconsistent. Some organisations spend money on private consultants while overlooking free assistance available through government departments and sector support structures.

The importance of the NPO sector in Gauteng cannot be overstated. The province accounts for about 31.6% of South Africa’s registered NPOs, making it the largest concentration in the country. Effective management of funding processes is therefore essential.

The Gauteng department of social development recently reported R339.3m had been paid to approved NPOs during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year.

According to the department, 1,298 service level agreements had been signed, with 1,131 organisations paid and 167 payments being processed. This represents 71% of the quarterly funding allocation.

While the government must continue improving efficiency and eliminating administrative bottlenecks, these figures suggest progress has been made despite earlier delays.

There is no denying past funding backlogs caused severe hardship. Beneficiaries relying on NPO service were directly affected.

The government must accept responsibility whenever delays on its side contribute to such hardship.

At the same time, NPO leadership must recognise the consequences of poor administration. Submitting applications at the last minute, failing to maintain proper records, ignoring official communication or neglecting compliance obligations ultimately places vulnerable beneficiaries at risk.

Funding preparations should begin months before deadlines. Financial records must be updated throughout the year, contact information kept current and departmental queries addressed promptly. Most importantly, organisations must remain compliant with all legislative and reporting requirements.

To qualify for funding, NPOs must submit complete business plans, project budgets, registration documents, governance records and evidence of sound financial controls.

They must also submit annual narrative and financial reports within prescribed timeframes. Failure to comply may result in deregistration and loss of future funding eligibility.