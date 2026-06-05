BANDILE MASUKU | Not all cops are bad: actions of the few mustn’t define many

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The criminal case against suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi is ongoing. The writer says testimony presented before the Madlanga commission has painted a deeply troubling picture of misconduct by some individuals entrusted with upholding the law.

South Africans have watched with growing concern as the Madlanga commission of inquiry continues to expose allegations of criminality, corruption, abuse of power and political interference within our criminal justice system.

Testimony presented before the commission has painted a deeply troubling picture of misconduct by some individuals entrusted with upholding the law.

Many citizens have been shocked and disappointed by revelations involving senior police officials and other role players within the criminal justice system.

Some officers have been implicated in serious criminal activities, while others have been arrested and are facing criminal charges. The commission has undoubtedly been necessary. It has shone a bright light on the rot that exists within certain parts of the system and has reaffirmed the principle that no-one is above the law.

South Africans have every right to be angry. They have every right to demand accountability. They have every right to expect integrity from those entrusted with protecting our democracy and enforcing the law.

However, amid the justified public outrage, we must guard against a dangerous mistake of judging every police officer by the actions of a corrupt few.

Not all cops are bad.

Behind the headlines and the scandals are thousands of dedicated police officers who wake up every morning committed to serving their country with honour, courage and integrity.

They are men and women who risk their lives daily to protect communities from criminals, gangsters, drug dealers and violent offenders. They are officers who work long hours, often under difficult conditions, with limited resources and immense pressure.

These are the officers who run towards danger when others run away from it.

They are the officers who comfort victims of crime, search for missing children, investigate murders, arrest dangerous criminals and stand between law-abiding citizens and those who seek to terrorise our communities.

Unfortunately, the actions of corrupt officers have cast a dark shadow over the entire policing profession. Dedicated police officers who have spent years serving with distinction find themselves unfairly judged and viewed with suspicion. Many feel embarrassed and demoralised by the conduct of colleagues who have betrayed their oath of office.

The pain experienced by honest officers should not be underestimated. They too are victims of corruption within the system. They too feel betrayed. They too are angered by those who have brought the badge into disrepute.

For many officers, the uniform that once symbolised pride and honour has become a source of public scrutiny and mistrust. Some no longer walk with the same confidence they once had because the actions of a few have tarnished the reputation of an entire institution.

This is unfair.

In our oversight work as members of the portfolio committee on community safety in the Gauteng legislature, we regularly visit police stations across the province. We engage directly with police officers on the ground. We listen to their challenges, observe their working conditions and witness their commitment to serving communities.

Throughout Gauteng, we have met remarkable men and women in blue whose dedication to public service remains unwavering. We have encountered officers who continue to perform their duties with professionalism despite facing overcrowded police stations, ageing infrastructure, resource shortages and relentless pressure from criminal elements.

These officers are not motivated by personal gain. They are motivated by a genuine desire to serve. They are the police officers who deserve our respect. They are the police officers who deserve our gratitude. They are the police officers who deserve our support.

Most importantly, they are the police officers who should never be associated with those who have chosen corruption over service, greed over integrity and criminality over duty.

As a society, we must distinguish between those who dishonour the badge and those who honour it every day through their actions.

The fight against corruption within the police service must continue without fear or favour. Corrupt officers must be exposed, arrested, prosecuted and removed from positions of authority. Accountability is not negotiable. Public trust can only be rebuilt through decisive action against wrongdoing.

At the same time, we must ensure honest officers do not become collateral damage in the battle against corruption.

To every dedicated police officer serving our nation with integrity, South Africa sees you.

We see your sacrifices. We see your commitment. We see the long hours you work. We see the risks you take. We see the difference you make in our communities.

Do not allow the actions of the corrupt to diminish your sense of purpose. Do not allow those who have betrayed the badge to steal your pride in wearing the uniform. Continue to serve with honour. Continue to uphold the law. Continue to be examples of integrity for future generations of police officers.

As peace-loving South Africans, we have a responsibility to support and appreciate those officers who continue to serve with distinction. We must treat them with dignity, respect and honour. We must celebrate them as national heroes and recognise the role they play in safeguarding our democracy.

The future of policing in South Africa will not be determined by the corrupt few who have betrayed public trust. It will be determined by the thousands of honest officers who continue to wear the badge with pride and who remain committed to the noble calling of serving and protecting the people of this country.

Not all cops are bad.

In fact, the overwhelming majority are precisely the kind of public servants South Africa needs now more than ever.

∗ Dr Bandile Masuku is chairperson of the portfolio committee on community safety in the Gauteng provincial egislature.