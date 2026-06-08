EDITOR’S LETTER | A new chapter of Sowetan

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Hello Mzansi

I doubt you’ll disagree with me when I say South Africans don’t need more information. They need help making informed decisions.

That simple insight has occupied our thinking in the Sowetan newsroom over the past few months and is beginning to shape our future as a platform.

Every day, millions of us are faced with choices that affect our livelihoods, careers, finances, families and future.

Some decisions are complex. Others are as simple, yet just as important, as: “Where’s the safest place to go groove?”

We’re navigating a world of information overload, misinformation and growing economic uncertainty.

Our audience data shows that you’re increasingly looking beyond the headlines. You want trusted information that helps you understand what matters, why it matters and what you should do about it.

For our partners, this opens new channels for meaningful conversations around opportunities to helping us build communities united by shared interests and ambitions.

That is why Sowetan is evolving.

We are building a modern media platform designed to empower South Africans through a powerful mix of journalism, practical guidance and direct engagement with the issues that shape everyday life - your money, hustle, education, health, relationships and entertainment.

For 4 years, you’ve read and loved my colleague Sibongile Mashaba’s money column. Now catch her behind the mic, alongside expert guests and informed partners, talking bills and helping you stretch your wallet on her new Payday to Payday podcast.

You’ve known the talented Thulani Mbele through his powerful images that have graced the pages of Sowetan. Now the multi-Comrades runner is inviting you behind the lens and onto the road, sharing stories, lessons and inspiration from his journey through running, fitness and wellbeing.

From football to music, culture and community, we’re here to redefine the value of journalism, making it useful, relatable and engaging. Our mission is about more than storytelling. It’s about helping you navigate life with greater confidence to seize opportunities where they exist.

Here’s to a new chapter of Sowetan.

We look forward to walking with you.

Best,

Shoba