ITSHOKENG KEKANA |Corruption: It’s not only the powerful who are guilty

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While Ditsobotla may be a nondescript municipality in rural North West, its dysfunction is mirrored in many other municipalities, provinces and state-owned entities, says the writer. File photo.

We tell ourselves a comforting story in SA that corruption is something done by powerful people at the top.

A minister signs a dodgy contract. A politically connected network syphons funds. A municipality collapses under theft and incompetence. State capture becomes the shorthand for everything that has gone wrong.

That story is not wrong, but it is incomplete. Corruption in SA does not survive on elite ambition alone. It survives because it is normalised at every level of the system and because too many ordinary participants are not just trapped inside it but are quietly and happily benefiting from it.

There is a myth of the “innocent small man”.

There is a growing reflex in public debate to treat lower-level corruption as morally weightless.

We excuse the border official for taking a bribe because they are “underpaid”. The traffic officer is “just trying to survive”. The municipal clerk is “working in a broken system”. The ordinary person bypassing queues through payment is “just getting by”.

At some point, explanation has become a substitute for accountability. And, if we are being honest, this is not survival. It is participation.

And participation, even on a small scale, is exactly what sustains the system everyone claims to hate. Corruption is not a pyramid; it is a network.

South Africans often imagine corruption as a pyramid, a few powerful people at the top extracting value while everyone below is forced to comply.

But that model is too clean for how things actually work. Corruption is not only vertical; it is distributed. It is reproduced at the point where policy meets reality at border posts, licensing offices, police stops, procurement desks, and municipal counters.

A corrupt system does not require everyone to be powerful. It only requires enough people at every level to decide that the rules are negotiable when personal gain is on the table.

This is why corruption survives even when leadership changes. You can remove a president, prosecute a minister, restructure a department and still end up with the same outcomes if the everyday incentives and behaviours remain intact.

The system regenerates because it is embedded in routine decisions, not only grand schemes.

Pressure explains behaviour; it does not erase agency. Yes, SA is a high-pressure society. Unemployment is extreme. Inequality is structural. Public services are overstretched. These realities matter.

But they do not erase agency.

Many people in the same conditions refuse to participate in corruption, even when it costs them income or opportunity. Others do participate when the opportunity arises. That difference matters.

Because if every act of corruption is reduced to “survival”, then nothing is ever anyone’s responsibility except the abstract “system”.

And systems do not act. People do. That is the uncomfortable truth about “small corruption”.

Take a familiar example. A drunk driver is stopped at a roadblock but is allowed to proceed after paying a bribe. Later, that driver kills innocent people.

It is easy to isolate blame; the driver was reckless. The tragedy is his alone. But the officer who accepted that bribe did not simply “bend a rule”. He removed a safeguard designed precisely to prevent foreseeable harm.

The harm was not intended. But it was enabled.

This is what makes “small corruption” misleading. It is small only in the imagination of the person benefiting from it. In reality, its consequences can be irreversible.

The dirty secret is that many participants benefit here; this is the part SA often avoids saying out loud. Many lower-level actors in corrupt systems are not purely victims of those systems. They are also beneficiaries.

They condemn corruption in public while relying on it in private. They criticise “government failure” while extracting value from that very failure. They want the system to change, just not in ways that remove their own advantage.

That contradiction is not rare. It is structural. And it is one of the reasons corruption is so resilient, because once people become dependent on small benefits – a bribe here, a shortcut there, a favour exchanged for money or influence – they develop an interest in the continuation of the very system they criticise.

State capture was never only at the top. SA’s state capture era is often narrated as a story of elite manipulation, and it was. But it also exposed something deeper: how many points of failure exist in a system when enough people, at different levels, decide that compliance is optional?

Corruption does not require universal agreement. It requires distributed cooperation. It requires enough people to say yes at enough points in the chain for the system to function. That is what makes it so difficult to uproot. Where responsibility actually sits

None of this is an argument for flattening all responsibility. The person who designs and profits massively from corruption is not morally equivalent to the person operating at its margins. Power, scale, and impact matter.

But it is also a mistake to erase agency at the bottom while concentrating all moral weight at the top. Corruption in SA is not sustained only by those who design it. It is sustained by those who enable it, tolerate it, benefit from it, and sometimes condemn it while continuing to participate in it.

Until we are willing to acknowledge that reality, we will continue misunderstanding how deeply it is embedded and why it survives political change, policy reform and public outrage.

Because corruption is not only imposed from above. It is also reproduced from below.