LORRAINE NTULI | Job opportunities exist but young people need better access

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Unemployed graduates march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest about their inability to find jobs.

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Youth Month often focuses on South Africa’s high levels of youth unemployment, reflecting the ongoing difficulty many young people face when trying to enter the workforce, even after completing school or tertiary studies.

Businesses across many industries continue to invest in learnerships, internships and workplace training programmes.

The challenge is not always that opportunities do not exist, but that many young people do not know where to find them or how to access them.

There is also often a disconnect between what young job-seekers expect from the workplace and how the current labour market operates. Closing this gap requires more than creating opportunities.

It requires better visibility, more practical guidance and stronger connections between businesses, workforce partners and young job-seekers.

Missed opportunity

Many young people believe there are very few opportunities available, despite the growth of learnerships, workplace training programmes and temporary placements across many industries.

In many cases, the issue is not a complete lack of opportunities but a limited awareness of where these opportunities are available and how recruitment processes have changed.

Employers are increasingly using learnerships, contract roles and workplace programmes to recruit and develop talent, particularly in uncertain economic conditions where they may be cautious about offering permanent roles.

However, many young job-seekers remain focused only on permanent employment and are not always accessing the channels through which these opportunities are advertised. This creates a disconnect between how businesses are hiring and how many young people are searching for work.

At the same time, many employers are looking for candidates with some level of workplace exposure, including an understanding of professional conduct, communication and operational environments.

Structured learnerships, workplace programmes and temporary employment all help bridge this gap by giving young people practical industry experience while they continue developing technical and soft skills.

For many young people, these programmes provide valuable experience and can create pathways into longer-term employment.

A different approach to job seeking

Young people also need to adopt a more proactive approach to career development and become more visible to employers.

Industry expos, career events and networking sessions, some of which are free to attend, provide opportunities to engage directly with recruiters, hiring managers and businesses that may be hiring or offering workplace programmes.

Online visibility is equally important. Maintaining an updated LinkedIn profile, connecting with recruiters and engaging with relevant industries can significantly improve exposure to opportunities.

Recruitment agencies and temporary employment service (TES) providers should also not be overlooked. These organisations work directly with businesses across sectors and often have visibility into opportunities before they are advertised more broadly. Temporary placements can provide valuable entry points into industries while helping candidates gain practical experience.

What businesses and communities can do

Businesses, training providers and communities all need to play their part in making opportunities more accessible. Many programmes exist, but they are not always communicated effectively to the people who need them most.

Application and onboarding processes can also become unnecessarily complicated, particularly for frustrated job-seekers who are struggling to access opportunities. Simpler processes and clearer communication can make a significant difference.

There is also a need for stronger awareness campaigns at the community level. Career workshops, partnerships between businesses and training providers and better use of social media platforms can all help to improve visibility around available programmes and career pathways. Importantly, communication needs to happen on the platforms young people are using and in spaces where they are most likely to engage.

Why access to information is crucial

Youth unemployment remains a complex challenge, but improving access to information is one practical area where progress can be made.

When young people understand where opportunities exist, how recruitment channels work, and how to position themselves more effectively, they are more likely to pursue opportunities actively. At the same time, businesses benefit from stronger participation in workplace programmes and a broader pipeline of emerging talent.

Opportunities do exist, but young people will not find them by waiting for vacancies to appear. Using a wider range of channels, actively engaging directly with employers and recruiters, and remaining open to workplace opportunities outside permanent employment can help build experience and create longer-term career paths.