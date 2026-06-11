DAVID MAHLOBO | Why SA’s future lies in unity and not isolation

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Almost 500 Ghanaian travellers were flagged for overstaying their legal stay in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sunday address to the nation on measures to address illegal immigration was necessary and timely.

As South Africans, we must support interventions aimed at strengthening border management, enforcing our immigration laws and addressing criminality wherever it occurs.

Every sovereign nation has a responsibility to regulate migration, protect its borders and ensure those who live and work within its territory do so in accordance with the law.

Supporting these interventions, however, should never be confused with hostility towards foreign nationals. The enforcement of immigration laws is not xenophobia; it is governance.

Equally, opposing xenophobia does not mean turning a blind eye to illegality. South Africa can, and must, do both, and that is to uphold human dignity while enforcing the rule of law. This distinction is important because South Africa is not a xenophobic nation.

Like every country, we have experienced isolated incidents of violence and tensions linked to migration, unemployment and socioeconomic pressures.

These incidents are unacceptable and must be condemned. But they do not define the character of our nation. The overwhelming majority of South Africans continue to live, work, trade, worship and build communities alongside people from across the African continent and beyond.

Our Constitution, one of the most progressive in the world, recognises the inherent dignity of every person. The values that underpin our democracy were forged through solidarity, inclusion and a belief in our shared humanity. These values remain central to who we are as a people.

At the same time, South Africans are correct to expect that immigration laws will be enforced consistently and fairly. Those who violate our laws, whether South African citizens or foreign nationals, must face the consequences of their actions through lawful processes.

Criminality, corruption and illegal economic activities undermine social cohesion and place pressure on public resources. The government has a responsibility to act decisively against such transgressions.

The rule of law must therefore prevail, not vigilantism. South Africa is governed by laws and institutions, and those institutions must be allowed to perform their functions without fear or favour.

South Africa is a water-scarce country whose long-term water security depends significantly on co-operation with neighbouring states. Some of our most important river systems are shared across national boundaries.

The Orange-Senqu River Basin connects South Africa with Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia. The Limpopo River Basin links South Africa with Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. The Inkomati and Maputo river systems connect South Africa with Eswatini and Mozambique.

Millions of people across Southern Africa depend on these shared water resources for drinking water, agriculture, mining, industry, energy production and economic development.

No country can manage these systems effectively in isolation. Our collective future depends on co-operation, information sharing, joint planning and mutual trust. For this reason, South Africa plays an active role in several regional water governance institutions.

Through the Orange-Senqu River Commission, the country works alongside Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia to co-ordinate the sustainable management and development of the Orange-Senqu River Basin.

Through the Limpopo Watercourse Commission we collaborate with Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to strengthen water security and resilience within the Limpopo Basin. Through the Inkomati and Maputo Watercourse Commission, South Africa, Eswatini and Mozambique jointly manage shared water resources and address challenges associated with climate variability, droughts and floods.

These institutions are not only symbolic; they are practical mechanisms through which countries co-operate to prevent disputes, manage scarce resources and secure sustainable development for millions of people.

Perhaps the most visible example of regional co-operation is the Lesotho Highlands Water Project. For decades, this flagship partnership between South Africa and Lesotho has supplied water to the Gauteng region while generating economic opportunities, infrastructure development and employment in Lesotho.

It remains one of Africa’s most successful examples of transboundary co-operation and demonstrates what can be achieved when countries work together in pursuit of shared interests.

Whenever I participate in discussions with ministers and officials from neighbouring countries, I am reminded that the challenges we face are often shared.

Whether it is drought, floods, climate change or economic development, our solutions are stronger when we work together. This is why I find it difficult to accept narratives that seek to portray South Africa as a country that is hostile to outsiders.

It is a country whose freedom was made possible through solidarity from across the African continent. This should remind us that our story has never been one of isolation but of partnership, co-operation and shared humanity.

However, this does not mean we abandon our responsibility to protect our borders or enforce our laws. It means we do so in a manner that reflects our values.

South Africa’s history itself stands as evidence against such narratives. When South Africans fought against apartheid, neighbouring countries opened their borders to exiles, freedom fighters and political activists.

Many countries across Africa and the international community mobilised diplomatic and economic pressure against apartheid because they believed in justice, equality and human dignity.

That history imposes an obligation on us today. We must never forget the solidarity we received from our neighbours and the broader international community, nor should we ignore the reality that our prosperity remains closely linked to regional integration, trade, investment and co-operation.

South Africa’s future will not be secured through isolation, fear or division. It will be secured through lawful governance, responsible migration management, regional co-operation and a commitment to the constitutional values that define us as a nation.

Our country will continue to defend its sovereignty through enforcing the rule of law, but we will also continue to build partnerships, strengthen regional co-operation and champion the values of human dignity, equality and mutual respect. That is who we are and who we have always been.