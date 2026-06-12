SOWETAN | How many more mass shootings must SA endure?

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Forensic pathologists at the crime scenes in the Jumpers Informal Settlement where a mass shooting took the lives of 12 people.

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Mass shootings and killings of people by armed gangs appear to be happening with such regularity that they are now becoming a norm.

Since the killing of 16 patrons at Mdlalose Tavern in Soweto four years ago, countless such alarming incidents have been recorded across the country. The modus operandi appears to be gunmen who target their victims and mow them down at one go before fleeing.

In the latest incident in Gauteng, 12 people were shot dead at Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, eastern Joburg, when a heavily armed gang opened fire indiscriminately, leaving more than a dozen people injured. While police said the motive for the shooting is unknown, communities said it could be related to zama zama violence.

According to the police, a gang of about 10 armed men were behind the mass murders after they were dropped off at a petrol station near the settlement before entering to execute their victims.

The horrific bloodshed has exposed a lack of intelligence gathering by the police to prevent such incidents after an operation was conducted in the same area just three weeks before. During that operation, which the police said was intelligence-led, more than 1,000 rounds of AK-47 ammunition were found and three suspects arrested.

In December, another brutal mass shooting left 12 people dead and 13 injured at the Saulsville hostel in Atteridgeville, a township in the west of Pretoria.

Two months earlier, a similar shooting at a tavern in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, left five people dead and six others injured. These are just some of the mass murders recorded in recent months which highlight a pattern of violence that is becoming endemic in our society.

What is deeply troubling about these heinous crimes is that often the police take a long time to find the perpetrators, or their criminal cases take long to conclude successfully.

These delays, while not by design, breed a culture of impunity where thugs operating in the communities believe they can get away with murder.

These crimes must receive the necessary priority both in investigation and criminal justice if authorities are to put an end to the massacres. That justice is yet to be served for the 16 victims of the Mdlalose Tavern shooting nearly five years later will give many South Africans little hope that the latest victims will get the justice they deserve.

The state has the power and obligation to stop these attacks even before they happen by strengthening police intelligence gathering.