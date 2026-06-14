KABELO CHABALALA | How ‘reception’ theory is shaping telenovela Kwa Baba’s impact on viewers

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As I sit with the first 10 episodes of Kwa Baba on Mzansi Magic, channel 161, I cannot help but think about the power of storytelling and the role TV continues to play in shaping our collective imagination.

More specifically, I find myself reflecting on the “reception” theory, the idea that audiences are not passive consumers of media but active participants who interpret stories through the lens of their own experiences, beliefs, hopes and realities.

If the reception theory teaches us anything, it is that the meaning of a story does not live solely in the scriptwriter’s intentions or the director’s vision. Meaning is created in the interaction between the text and its audience.

In South Africa, where stories of black families have often been framed through struggle, conflict, poverty, violence or dysfunction, Kwa Baba arrives at a moment when many people are yearning for something different. They are yearning for possibility.

What makes Kwa Baba compelling is not simply its storyline. It is the conversations it is beginning to spark. In living rooms, on social media timelines, at workplaces and in WhatsApp groups, viewers are engaging with questions about love, commitment, family, fatherhood and partnership.

Through the lens of the reception theory, these conversations matter because they reveal how audiences are negotiating the meanings presented on screen and connecting them to their own lives.

After only a handful of episodes, I have seen an overwhelming appreciation for the portrayal of a black man who is decisive, emotionally present, intentional and invested in his family. This is significant because representation matters.

The stories we repeatedly consume become reference points for what we believe is possible, normal and desirable. When audiences are exposed to healthy, loving and aspirational depictions of black relationships, they are invited to imagine different futures for themselves.

As we commemorate Youth Month and continue important conversations about mental health, Kwa Baba feels particularly relevant. South Africa’s young people are growing up in a society grappling with gender-based violence, fractured family structures, economic uncertainty and a crisis of trust between men and women.

In such an environment, positive representations of black love are not superficial entertainment; they can become cultural interventions.

I often think about the young boys watching this programme. What lessons are they drawing from the characters they admire? What ideas are they forming about masculinity, responsibility and emotional intelligence?

Likewise, what are young girls learning about the sort of love they should expect, the standards they should uphold and the relationships they deserve? The reception theory reminds us that audiences will answer these questions differently, but it also suggests that the images available to them influence the range of answers they can imagine.

For too long, many narratives about black men have oscillated between two extremes: the absent father or the aggressive patriarch.

Yet there is another story waiting to be told, one of men who lead with compassion, communicate with honesty, love with intention and show up consistently for their families.

When such stories are portrayed authentically, they create opportunities for audiences to reimagine masculinity in ways that are healthy and life-giving.

This is why I believe Kwa Baba is more than a telenovela. It is a cultural text arriving at a critical moment in our national conversation. Through the process of audience reception, viewers are not merely watching a love story unfold: they are engaging with ideas that have the potential to influence attitudes, behaviours and expectations.

The future of South Africa will not be shaped by policy alone. It will also be shaped by the stories we tell ourselves about who we are and who we can become.

If Kwa Baba continues to present thoughtful portrayals of black love, family and partnership, it may contribute to something far greater than ratings and viewership numbers. It may help cultivate a generation that sees healthy relationships not as exceptions but as possibilities.

That is the greatest promise of storytelling: it is not merely to reflect society as it is but also to inspire society to become what it could be.