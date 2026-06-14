TAKALANI RATSHIUMELA | Why SA’s ‘jobless growth’ demands engineering revolution

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Unemployed artisans advertise their skills as they try to land a job. File photo:

By Takalani Ratshilumela

South Africa’s latest economic data tells a troubling story of two realities moving in opposite directions.

On the one hand, the economy grew by 0.5% in the first quarter of 2026 — extending a six-quarter stretch of positive growth.

On the other hand, unemployment sits at a crisis level of 32.7%, with a catastrophic 45.8% of young people out of work. Growth is happening.

But people are not benefiting. This “jobless growth” is one of the most defining and dangerous challenges facing South Africa.

The uncomfortable truth is that many jobs that offered a path into the middle class are disappearing — permanently. Walk into any bank branch today and compare it with two decades ago.

The long queues and rows of tellers have vanished, replaced by instant mobile transactions. Post offices and office-based administrative roles are following a similar fate, swept aside by automation, artificial intelligence, and digital platforms that have long ceased to be futuristic — they are now normal.

Yet, stubbornly, South Africa’s education system continues to prepare thousands of students for occupations that are shrinking before their eyes. Every year, countless young people graduate, qualified for clerical, administrative, and traditional business support roles that are destined to disappear.

Meanwhile, employers in the manufacturing, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors are loudly reporting shortages of skilled artisans, technicians, engineers, and technology specialists.

This tells us where the real opportunities lie — not in office desks, but in workshops, factories, mines, farms, and power plants. It is a call for a seismic shift in how skills funding is allocated.

An engineering-first approach to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is no longer optional; it is an economic imperative.

As TVET colleges transition to occupationally directed programmes, government funds, policies, and career guidance must align squarely with the technical disciplines in highest demand.

Every artisan trained creates a multiplier effect in the economy — a qualified electrician supports teams, a fitter and turner keeps production lines running, and a renewable energy technician maintains whole energy ecosystems. The impact extends far beyond individual employment to national industrial growth.

We must also update our image of the artisan. The grease-stained mechanic stereotype belongs to a fading era. Twenty-first-century artisans are experts in advanced electronics, robotics, sensors, software diagnostics, and AI.

Consider electric vehicle maintenance — modern cars are essentially computers on wheels. Or the aviation sector, where Africa’s expanding air transport could position South Africa as a hub for aircraft maintenance, keeping high-value skills and revenue within our borders.

Industrial AI is another frontier. Smart factories rely on predictive maintenance and automated systems. The future artisan will need digital and mechanical expertise — a hybrid skill set disrupting traditional trades worldwide.

The danger is not technology destroying jobs, but South Africa’s inability to train workers fast enough to fill the new, high-tech roles technology creates. The alarming youth unemployment figures are a warning: educating for yesterday’s market is a recipe for exclusion.

South Africa stands at a decisive crossroads. One path leads to a dynamic, growing economy driven by a technically skilled workforce ready to compete globally. The other leads to continued growth shadowed by mass exclusion and social instability.

The choice before us is stark. Persist with outdated qualifications and perpetuate high unemployment — or recalibrate our education and skills policies to develop artisans, technicians, engineers, and technology professionals who can drive industrial renewal.

Our nation’s future prosperity depends on how quickly and decisively we master technological change — to engineer our future rather than manage decline.