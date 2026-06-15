SOWETAN | Today’s education struggles betrayal of ‘76 youth

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Fifty years ago, the youth of Soweto waged a battle against indignity in education and fought for freedom and equality.

Although the June 16 1976 uprising was largely against Afrikaans being imposed as a medium of instruction in black schools, it was also a struggle against a system that denied black people opportunity and freedom.

Thousands of school children lay their bodies on the line against a repressive regime that adopted an adversarial stance against protesters and unleashed state power to kill them.

Today, as the country remembers their sacrifices and courage that planted the seeds of a democracy, we are compelled to reflect on the progress made in eradicating remnants of inequality in education and failures.

While the government has made major strides in improving access to university for poor students and changing policy to make early childhood development compulsory, poor infrastructure in schools remains a huge setback.

Many children today in rural and urban areas still attend schools that have fallen into disrepair; there is a lack of libraries, and school nutrition contracts meant to support their learning are mired in corruption.

Classrooms in many black communities are overcrowded because of an increasing demand for education and growing populations, but infrastructure development has not kept pace.

In higher education, despite increased funding to support access to university for the majority of black youth through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, mismanagement of the scheme has become perennial.

Far too many young people who complete their matriculation are either unable to find employment or space to study further at university due to limited space, crushing dreams of a better future.

These problems in education today are a betrayal of what the youth of 1976 sought to achieve with their sacrifices that led to the deaths of so many at the hands of the apartheid government.

Nelson Mandela famously stated that “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”.

But the glaring inequalities in our education system today are holding back the current generation from realising their aspirations and the opportunities and freedoms that the 1976 generation fought for.

It is incumbent on the government today not simply to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the June 16 uprising with words but with deeds. This means honouring the bravery of the Soweto children by systematically dismantling inequality through providing quality education to all in dignified environments.