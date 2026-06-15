S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Relaxing Labour laws will leave workers at employers’ mercy

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Mourners and family members during the Funeral service of Gcina Dhladhla, a 29-year-old employee from Soweto, Mndeni, who tragically collapsed and died in a washroom at Cartrack's Rosebank head office in Johannesburg.

About two weeks ago I attended a highly informative gathering at a Rosebank shop that has become “the Mecca of book launches” in Johannesburg.

The occasion was the launch of an inspirational book about business leaders who have brought, and continue to bring, meaningful change to SA. But more on the book in a different column soon.

In a passing comment, while making another point, one of the panellists said something about our country’s labour laws being onerous and that trade unions here made it almost impossible for companies and entrepreneurs to hire and fire employees.

There were murmurs of agreement from the room, which was full of business executives, managers of various shades and a couple of academics.

It was in passing, and nothing more was said about it. But the remarks stayed in mind because, over the years, I have heard this argument being repeated many times – with some even attributing our absurdly high level of unemployment to what they call “the rigidity” of our labour laws.

Sections of the government seem to be buying into this gospel and are now working towards changes in legislation that, some warn, would leave us with a “two-tier labour system” – as if we don’t already have one, albeit informally.

Then last week, in this very newspaper, I read a harrowing story about the death of a 29-year-old woman, Gcina Dhladhla, just a few blocks from where the book launch had been held three days earlier.

The young Dhladhla is reported to have collapsed and died in a toilet cubicle at work after allegedly being forced to work even though she had indicated that she was not feeling well.

In one of the messages she had sent to one of her relatives about her unhappiness working at the company, she said: “…just that I won’t resign because I don’t have any backup plan. Nangapha am applying akuveli lutho (This side I am applying [for other job opportunities], but nothing comes up).

Since the story, dozens of her colleagues and former employees of the company have taken to social media to talk about what they describe as unbearable working conditions – ranging from being monitored for the time one spends in the loo to crazy customer targets that have to be met by employees.

The company involved, Cartrack, has denied most of these allegations and says it is working with Dhladhla’s family in investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

While we should all give the investigators time and space to get to the bottom of what happened that fateful Saturday morning, what is clearly not in dispute is that although feeling terribly sick, Dhladhla felt pressured to go to work because she feared that not doing so could result in her losing her job.

This is the reality of many other workers, not just at Cartrack, but across SA. It is especially true of non-unionised and contract workers whose ability to eke out a living is often dependent on the whims of one or two managers who can cancel the contract at short notice.

All of this in a country that, supposedly, has a labour regime so onerous employers cannot even fire employees. Absolute balderdash.

If we are being honest with ourselves, the labour rights that workers won in the negotiated settlement at our country’s transition from apartheid to non-racial democracy have been slowly eroding with the passing of years.

Of course, some of this has been a result of the unions themselves, as they mostly abandoned their primary role of representing their members and focused more on using the labour movement as a stepping stone to political office.

But it is also true that in the hospitality industry, call centres and many other businesses in the services sector – where mostly young people are employed as contract workers – trade unionism is greatly discouraged.

With the country unlikely to reverse the current slide to deindustrialisation under the current political leadership, the services sector will continue to be the source of most future jobs in the private sector.

This means an entire generation, or more, will spend years holding precarious jobs that do not pay enough and have no benefits that were taken almost for granted by the generation before them, such as pension and medical aid.

Add to that the fracturing of political parties and the near collapse of genuine trade unions, and it is a matter of time before those who are lobbying for the country’s labour laws to be relaxed get their way.

The students of Soweto didn’t take to the streets, lay down their lives, go to prison and exile themselves just so that, in a free SA, their children and grandchildren would be temporarily employed in low-paying jobs where they would have to risk their personal health because they risk being fired if they took sick leave.

The student struggle, in fact the entire liberation Struggle, was first and foremost about human dignity. Nathi singabantu – we are people too − and we deserve to be afforded all the rights due to human beings, whether we work at a call centre or are directors of companies.