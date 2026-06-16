BENEDICT MAAGA | The library as an act of remembrance and investment

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Youth leader Yolisa Pandle works with some of the pupils who receive extra reading lessons at the newly opened literacy and library centre in Zwide, Gqeberha.

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June 16 carries weight that goes beyond commemoration.

What the youth of 1976 rejected was not just a curriculum. They rejected a system designed to tell black children that their minds were worth less. That their futures were bounded. That the doors of knowledge and learning were only open for some.

Fifty years on, the question should not only be whether we remember. We should be reflecting on what we have built and what more is to be done, so the sacrifices by those kids were not in vain, and the future for today’s children is brighter.

The reality is, however, sobering. South Africa’s youth unemployment figures are a crisis wearing the shape of a statistic. The reading-comprehension data is damning. The digital divide between the child in Sandton and neighbouring Alexandra is not closing fast enough.

And yet within all of this sits an asset that most countries with serious aspirations for their young people have chosen to invest in seriously: the public library.

I’ve written before about libraries, not only because my late grandfather, who dedicated his life to the education of the black child, also built a community library, but also, living in the US nearly a decade ago, I saw its true potential.

The library, properly resourced, is not a building full of books. It is a community anchor. It is the homework room for the child with no quiet space at home. It is broadband access for the teenager who cannot afford data.

It is a safe, supervised environment for after-school learning, mentorship, project work, and tutoring. It is physical and digital simultaneously, as institutions like the small-town libraries in Libertyville and Waukegan, where I spent some time, ably demonstrated.

Then there was, of course, the grand dame New York Public Library, which epitomised how old-world collections can sit alongside 21st-century digital resources, computer facilities, meeting rooms and active programming for every stage of life. None of this is aspirational. It exists. The question is whether we are willing to replicate it.

There is a particular resonance for me in framing library investment as a response to June 16. The Soweto uprising was, at its core, a refusal to accept an inferior education.

To invest now in accessible, well-equipped libraries for the children of underserved communities is to answer that refusal with something lasting. It is a statement that says, “The door of learning is open, and we mean it this time”.

This is not a conversation about buildings. It is a conversation about political will and public imagination.

Libraries can be community learning centres, digital access hubs, tutoring spaces, and safe environments for the youth that our schools and homes sometimes cannot fully hold. They sit at exactly the intersection of what we owe the past and what we must build for the future.

The youth of 1976 paid a price so that we could open doors. The least we can do is ensure the doors we open are worth walking through.