BUSANI NGCAWENI AND BONHLE LERUMO | The state cannot plan its way to capability without evidence

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South Africa’s public service does not lack for plans. It lacks credible, granular, forward-looking evidence that makes planning more than an administrative ritual regularly audited by the auditor-general (AG).

Sector skills plans are produced annually in accordance with the Skills Development Act. The department of public service and administration issues qualification directives. The National School of Government’s (NSG) revenue is rising, signalling an increase in the number of public servants undergoing training.

And yet the capability deficit persists, documented year after year in audit outcomes, service delivery failures and the chronic instability of senior management across national and provincial government.

State capability is, at its core, the capacity to convert public resources, legal authority and political intent into tangible outcomes for citizens. Skills planning that is not grounded in evidence of what the state actually needs its people to be able to do is not planning for capability.

It is rather, we argue, planned for compliance. The distinction matters enormously because a public service that trains for compliance produces officials who can demonstrate programme completion but cannot perform the function the programme was designed to develop.

The recent launch of the PSeta-UJ Public Sector Skills Planning Research Observatory represents a serious attempt to address the evidence deficit that underlies this planning shortcoming.

It deserves to be understood not as a ceremonial partnership between the Public Service Seta (PSeta) and the University of Johannesburg but as a purposeful investment in the research insights that skills planning in the public service has lacked and as a deliberate signal that PSeta is repositioning itself within the public sector capacity development landscape.

A Seta that owns the evidence base, sets the intellectual agenda and drives the national conversation about what a capable public service requires is something more consequential than a Seta that processes levies and endorses qualifications. The observatory is a marker of that transition, adding to a growing network of research partnerships, including Wits University and Tshwane University of Technology.

There is, however, a harder question the PSeta-UJ observatory must answer from its first output cycle rather than at some future date: does improved evidence lead to improved decisions, or does it simply improve the documentation accompanying decisions that would have been made anyway?

South Africa has a long record of well-researched policy honoured in the breach. The observatory cannot compel uptake. What it can do is make the cost of ignoring evidence visible and make credible, data-driven planning practically accessible to the institutions that need it most. That accountability function is as important as the research function itself.

The PSeta is mandated to plan, fund and quality-assure skills development across the national and provincial public service. To discharge that mandate with integrity, PSeta needs to know where the public service is today, where it is heading and what competencies will be required to govern effectively in that future.

It has historically lacked the capacity to answer any of these questions with the rigour the task demands. The broader Seta system has long struggled to align sector skills plans with labour market realities, and in the public sector, the problem is compounded by the absence of a consolidated, authoritative picture of the workforce, its size, composition, competency levels and projected evolution. Without that picture, skills planning cannot be more than an educated guess.

The scale of what is going unread and unsynthesised is striking. Every week, hundreds of positions are advertised across the public service. Buried in each advertisement is a live signal about what competencies the government believes its posts require and how those requirements have shifted over time.

The South African Association of Public Administration and Management’s annual conference receives upwards of 500 papers on public affairs, governance and state capability. Hundreds of postgraduate studies in public administration are completed at South African universities each year.

PSeta has produced a report on future skills, in addition to sector skills plans. Together, these constitute an enormous and continuously refreshed body of knowledge about the state and what it needs from its people.

Yet there is no purposeful synthesis that translates this information into knowledge about the direction of skills and competency expectations, actionable guidance on the training interventions required, and an honest accounting of the impact that existing interventions actually deliver.

The observatory’s launch coincides with a reconfiguration of the public service legal framework, making this work urgent. The Public Service Amendment Act and Public Administration Management Amendment Act have substantially raised the accountability expectations placed on heads of department and senior public servants.

But legislation does not manufacture capability. A head of department who lacks the financial governance literacy demanded by the Public Finance Management Act, or the strategic planning competency demanded by the amended Public Service Act, is a liability to their institution regardless of what the statute prescribes.

The gap between legislative intent and administrative performance is ultimately a capability gap, and that gap is closed by evidence-based planning and targeted investment, precisely the functions PSeta is repositioning itself to excel in.

Through several research streams operating in parallel over three years, the observatory will produce a baseline analysis of the state of public sector capacity-building interventions, a suite of sector-wide skills forecasting models, and a baseline for a competency framework for the digital and AI-transformed public service of the coming decade.

These are not peripheral academic outputs by a university. They are the foundational insights on which credible skills planning depends, and their absence has been a structural weakness in South Africa’s public sector governance for too long.

That commitment produces results only if it is matched by strong delivery capacity. The NSG is the primary institution through which public servants receive their mandatory, occupancy- and leadership-based training.

If PSeta defines future competency requirements, the NSG must follow with responsive training interventions. Neither institution succeeds alone. Research without implementation produces knowledge without consequence, and training without credible intelligence risks investing sustained institutional effort in the wrong capabilities.

The observatory is how these two functions are brought into productive alignment around a shared, evidence-grounded account of what the public service needs its people to be able to do.

The appropriate measure of this partnership is not the volume of its outputs. A forecasting model that sits unread in a government filing system has produced no planning capacity.

The measure is whether PSeta’s sector skills plans become demonstrably more evidence-based, whether the NSG’s programme design becomes more precisely calibrated to the competency demands imposed by the new legislative framework, and whether investment in public sector training produces officials who are visibly more capable of meeting the obligations their offices carry.

At a moment when legislation has sharpened the accountability obligations of public servants without guaranteeing the capability required to meet them, the infrastructure for evidence-based planning is not a luxury. It is a precondition for the reforms to work.