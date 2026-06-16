GCINA MTENGWANE | What ‘reset’ after 50 years of Soweto uprising ought to look like

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Wits students protesting in Braamfontein for all students to be registered. Picture:

As we observe Youth Month, the official theme “RESET@50 — The Future Calls” sets a powerful tone for reflection and action.

It’s a reflection on the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto Uprising. It calls on the nation to honestly assess the past five decades, reset approaches that have not delivered, and respond decisively to the aspirations, energy, and leadership potential of today’s youth.

“RESET@50” is a commemoration of the courage shown in 1976 and a forward-looking challenge to create genuine opportunities so that the youth of 2026 can shape a better future.

Since 1994, South Africa has made notable strides in youth development. Access to basic education has expanded, with millions more young people enrolled in school and completing matric.

Tertiary participation has grown significantly. Dedicated frameworks, including the National Youth Policy, the National Youth Development Agency, the Youth Employment Service initiative, and Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas), reflect a commitment to placing youth at the centre of national development.

These achievements have opened doors previously closed under apartheid and established important foundations for inclusion.

However, significant challenges remain. Youth unemployment continues at alarming levels, the quality of education in many schools remains uneven, and economic opportunities, particularly in townships and rural areas, are still limited.

These gaps show that policies and good intentions alone are insufficient. The real measure of progress lies in effective, consistent implementation that produces tangible results.

As the adage reminds us,

“We ought to move beyond asking if it’s a dog at the piano and ask if it can play the piano.”

A critical area for reset is student funding. While the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has expanded access, it has been plagued by chronic inefficiencies: repeated payment delays and mid-year disruptions, massive administrative backlogs, governance failures, data inaccuracies, corruption risks, and budget shortfalls running into billions.

These problems have caused immense hardship, forced students to drop out, and eroded public trust. We must move beyond patching the current system and introduce a better, more sustainable model.

A proposed alternative is a decentralised, institution-led funding system supported by a hybrid grant-loan mechanism.

Universities and TVET colleges should receive ring-fenced, formula-based allocations directly from the national fiscus and manage disbursements themselves. This would enable faster verification, timely payments aligned with academic calendars, reduced bureaucracy, and greater accountability at the point of delivery.

A hybrid component that combines targeted grants for the poorest students with income-contingent loans for others would promote sustainability while protecting access for the most vulnerable. Stronger public-private partnerships and digital verification tools can further improve efficiency and minimise leakage.

Other key interventions include:

Strengthening the education pipeline: Invest in raising teaching and learning standards in underperforming schools, expand quality career guidance from early grades, and scale bridging programmes that prepare matriculants for tertiary education, vocational training, or employment.

Local government-led youth economic programmes: Municipalities should drive tailored local economic development through skills hubs, small business incubators, township and rural enterprise support, public-private partnerships, work-integrated learning, and apprenticeships.

Genuine youth participation in governance: Ensure young people have influential roles in municipal planning, ward committees, and budget processes — shifting from symbolic seats to real co-creation of solutions. We must equip them to actually “play the piano” through targeted capacity-building and mentorship.

Integrated support ecosystems: Combine funding and skills development with psychosocial support, mentorship, and entrepreneurship training to build resilient, capable young citizens.

The 2026 local government election makes this moment particularly significant. Youth development must rise above annual speeches, photo opportunities, and half-measures.

Young people and their families will be watching closely to see which parties and candidates deliver credible plans and proven results at the municipal level.

Supporting youth agency is not mere benevolence. It is essential for inclusive economic growth and democratic vitality. When young people gain real skills, access to opportunity, and influence in decision-making, entire communities and the nation advance.

Local governments, closest to the people, have a pivotal role in turning national policies into visible local impact — and voters will hold them accountable in the upcoming elections.

The 50-year milestone is celebration and an accountability moment. Let us measure success not by the number of policies written or youth desks created, but by falling unemployment, rising entrepreneurship, better education outcomes, and authentic youth participation.

Our youth are ready to answer the future’s call. Leaders and citizens must now respond with urgency, integrity, and sustained delivery.