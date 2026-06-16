MALAIKA MAHLATSI | The class of 1976 understood that racial capitalism is the enemy

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Tourists at the Hector Peterson Memorial looking at the iconic June 16 photograph in Orlando, Soweto. Picture:

Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most significant days in South Africa’s struggle for liberation.

On June 16, 1976, thousands of young people in Soweto and in several townships around the country took to the streets to protest the draconian laws of the apartheid regime.

While the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction was the symbolic issue of the protest, there were many other factors that informed the protests.

It was, fundamentally, a protest against an amoral regime that had dehumanised, decivilised and disenfranchised the black majority of our country. Though it took place within the borders of South Africa, the 1976 student uprising did not happen in isolation from the broader wave of anti-colonial struggles taking place on the African continent.

The previous decade, the 1960s, was a watershed period for global decolonisation, primarily defined by the historic wave of national liberation that swept across the continent.

This moment was catalysed by the aftermath of World War 2 and a huge surge in nationalism. It dismantled European colonial rule through intensified armed struggle and people-led uprisings that were anchored on solidarity.

In the decades of the 1960s and the 1970s, a wave of nationalism swept through the continent. Tanzania, Angola, Zambia, Botswana, Lesotho and Mozambique, known as the frontline states (a coalition of Southern African nations formed in the 1970s to support liberation movements fighting against apartheid in South Africa and white-minority rule in Rhodesia and Namibia), gained their independence during this period.

This context matters because it informed the ideological orientation of the South African Students Movement (SASM), which organised the student protests.

The history of SASM, which was formed in 1968, is closely tied to the broader Black Consciousness movement, which built upon pan-African traditions.

Long before the Soweto uprising, leaders of the South African Student Organisation (Saso), also formed in 1968, such as Steve Biko and Onkgopotse Tiro, had already been waging a sustained struggle against the system of Bantu education.

In fact, Tiro would later move to Johannesburg and teach at Morris Isaacson School in Soweto, where he mentored some of the students who would take part in organising the June 16 uprising, including Tsietsi Mashinini.

Saso’s thinking was directly shaped by foundational pan-African and post-colonial thinkers, including Frantz Fanon, Léopold Senghor, Thomas Sankara and Aimé Césaire.

It was deeply rooted in pan-African ideals which prioritised black solidarity, psychological liberation, and unified resistance against oppression.

Saso leaders such as Tiro had a huge influence on SASM, effectively bridging the gap between Saso at the university level and the school-based SASM.

It makes sense why SASM leaders, particularly Mashinini, who led its Soweto branch, had a deep appreciation of the nature of racial capitalism and how it impacted black people in South Africa, including African migrants.

This is evidenced in the interview he gave in New York in January 1977, where he made profound reflections on the role of Western corporations in the exploitation of black labour, resource extraction and oppression.

Mashinini was born in 1957 in Soweto, a township that was created as a concentration camp for the reserve army of black labour that worked in the mines and industries of Johannesburg.

At the time, the city’s gold mines relied heavily on a state-enforced migrant labour system that employed hundreds of thousands of black men from across Southern Africa.

He understood, as the youth in 1976 did, that the enemy of black people is a system of racial capitalism that functions economically and spatially.

I often wonder what Mashinini and the 1976 generation would think about those of us, the so-called born-frees.

I especially wonder what they would think about the fact that in 2026, rather than confronting this persistent system that disenfranchises and dehumanises all black people, many in our generation believe that the enemy is poor black migrants — and that the solution to the structural and systemic problems which confront us will be resolved by getting rid of them, even using violence to do so.