ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | Vitiligo — beyond skin colour

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The packaging for Chappies chewing gum always stimulates us with “Did you know?”. This reminds us that simplified information goes a long way to empower and change perception.

It is reported that “human skin colour, also known as skin tone, ranges from the darkest brown to the lightest hues".

Differences in skin colour among individuals are caused by variations in pigmentation, which are largely the result of genetics (inherited from one’s biological parents) and, in adults in particular, due to exposure to the sun, disorders or some combination thereof.

Differences across populations evolved through natural selection and sexual selection because of social norms and differences in environment, and regulation of the biochemical effects of ultraviolet radiation penetrating the skin.

The distribution of skin tone is not consistent or entirely uniform across an individual’s skin, and this is more noticeable in darker-skinned people. The skin on the palms and soles of the feet is lighter than most other skin.

From colour to condition

The Vitiligo Society, established in 1985, defines the disease as “a long‑term skin condition that causes patches of skin to lose their colour”. It said this happens when pigment‑producing cells (called melanocytes) stop working or are destroyed. Vitiligo is not contagious and cannot be passed from person to person.

Harvard Health said vitiligo consists of white or lighter patches of the skin due to the loss of pigment secondary to the destruction of melanocytes, which are melanin-producing special cells. Melanin is produced within the skin and is the main determinant of skin colour, especially the colour of darker skin in humans.

Areas of skin that lose their pigment are called macules if they are less than 1cm wide or patches if they are larger than 1cm. If you have vitiligo on a part of your body that has hair, the hair may turn white or silver and can involve mucosal areas such as the lips.

Causes and risks

Vitiligo is usually described as an autoimmune condition, meaning the immune system mistakenly targets the body’s own pigment cells. The exact cause is not fully understood. Vitiligo is not caused by infection, diet or poor health. While research is ongoing to learn more about the causes, studies indicate about 30% of vitiligo cases are genetic.

It is reported that vitiligo occurs in more than 1% of the population throughout the world, and research-identified causes are categorised as follows:

Autoimmune condition: The immune system overreacts and develops antibodies to destroy melanocytes.

The immune system overreacts and develops antibodies to destroy melanocytes. Genetic changes : A genetic mutation or a change to the body’s DNA can affect how your melanocytes function. There are more than 30 genes that can increase your risk of developing vitiligo.

: A genetic mutation or a change to the body’s DNA can affect how your melanocytes function. There are more than 30 genes that can increase your risk of developing vitiligo. Stress : The amount of pigment your melanocyte cells produce may change if you experience frequent emotional or physical stress in your body, especially after an injury.

: The amount of pigment your melanocyte cells produce may change if you experience frequent emotional or physical stress in your body, especially after an injury. Environmental triggers: Factors such as ultraviolet radiation and toxic chemical exposure can affect how your melanocyte cells function.

The types of vitiligo include:

Generalised: This is the most common type of vitiligo that causes macules to appear in places on your body.

This is the most common type of vitiligo that causes macules to appear in places on your body. Segmental : This type only affects one side of your body or one area, such as your hands or face.

: This type only affects one side of your body or one area, such as your hands or face. Mucosal : Mucosal vitiligo affects the mucous membranes of your mouth and/or genitals.

: Mucosal vitiligo affects the mucous membranes of your mouth and/or genitals. Focal : Focal vitiligo is a rare type where the macules develop in a small area and don’t spread in a certain pattern within one to two years.

: Focal vitiligo is a rare type where the macules develop in a small area and don’t spread in a certain pattern within one to two years. Trichome : This type causes a bullseye with a white or colourless centre, then an area of lighter pigmentation, and an area of your natural skin tone.

: This type causes a bullseye with a white or colourless centre, then an area of lighter pigmentation, and an area of your natural skin tone. Universal: This rare type of vitiligo causes more than 80% of your skin to not have pigment.

Symptoms and presentations

Vitiligo usually starts with a few small white macules or patches that may gradually spread over your body. Vitiligo typically begins on your hands, forearms, feet and face but can develop on any part of your body, including your mucous membranes (the moist lining of your mouth, nose, genital and rectal areas), your eyes and inner ears.

Sometimes larger patches continue to widen and spread, but they usually stay in the same place for years. The location of smaller macules shifts and changes over time as certain areas of skin lose and regain their pigment.

Symptoms can be mild and affect only a small area of your body or severe and affect a large area of your skin. Some people with vitiligo experience itchy skin before depigmentation starts. Vitiligo isn’t painful. However, it can present with painful sunburn on lighter patches of skin affected by vitiligo. The most common places:

Hands;

Feet;

Arms;

Face;

Mucous membranes (inside your mouth, lips and nose); and

Genitals (penis).

Vitiligo affects more than just the skin. While it does not usually cause physical pain or illness, it can affect confidence, self‑esteem and mental wellbeing.

Beyond the diagnosis

Though vitiligo is mainly a cosmetic condition, it may cause the following:

Sensitive skin : This can cause skin to quickly burn instead of tanning.

: This can cause skin to quickly burn instead of tanning. Eye abnormalities : People with vitiligo may have some abnormalities in their retinas and their irises, but vision usually isn’t affected.

: People with vitiligo may have some abnormalities in their retinas and their irises, but vision usually isn’t affected. Predisposition to autoimmune conditions : May be more likely to get other autoimmune conditions, with common autoimmune conditions being hypothyroidism, diabetes and anaemia.

: May be more likely to get other autoimmune conditions, with common autoimmune conditions being hypothyroidism, diabetes and anaemia. Emotional challenges: People with vitiligo may feel embarrassed about the way their skin looks with uncertainty about progression or treatment options. Some people diagnosed with vitiligo develop low self-esteem. This could cause anxiety or depression and make someone want to isolate themselves or avoid social situations.

Diagnosis and management

A collaboration of medical history and visual examination by a healthcare provider usually leads to an accurate diagnosis of vitiligo. In some cases, referral to a dermatologist may be needed. Diagnosis is an important step in understanding your condition and discussing possible next steps.

Treatment for vitiligo isn’t necessary, as the condition isn’t harmful to your body and is only cosmetic. There is no cure for vitiligo, but there are treatment and support options some people choose to explore.

These may aim to restore pigment, slow progression or help people feel more confident in daily life. Choosing whether to pursue treatment is a personal decision, and not everyone with vitiligo chooses medical treatment, with common treatments being the following:

Medications;

Light therapy;

Depigmentation therapy;

Surgery; and

Counselling.

If you have widespread vitiligo or your physical symptoms affect your emotional well-being, your healthcare provider can help you find a treatment option to create a uniform skin tone by either restoring colour (repigmentation) or eliminating the remaining colour (depigmentation) in your skin.

Call for action

Vitiligo affects your appearance and can affect how people with the condition feel about their skin in social situations. The way we react to and treat those with vitiligo will influence and affect how they feel about themselves.

The “beauty beyond the colour and personality behind the skin” message is to be expanded during Dr B Talks’ special broadcast on June 25 as we commemorate World Vitiligo Day.

Dr Bayeni is a medical doctor and host of Dr B Talks, a weekly health conversation platform focused on empowering communities through accessible health education.

Sowetan