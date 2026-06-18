MSIZI MYEZA | How private sector can advance youth development to honour the legacy of 1976

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Municipalities can act as incubators for youth engagement in disciplines such as construction, the writer says.

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As we navigate the complexities of South Africa’s urbanisation, housing, infrastructure and sustainable development challenges, it is imperative that we reflect on the sacrifices made by the youth of 1976.

Their courage and selflessness laid the foundation for a nation built on hope, resilience and progress. Their legacy is a powerful testament to the transformative power that arises from unity and the pursuit of justice and equality.

To honour their struggle meaningfully, all spheres of government and the private sector must prioritise empowering and integrating young people into the heart of our socioeconomic development.

Not only because today’s youth possess unique skills, but also because they are adept at leveraging the digital revolution, positioning themselves to define and shape our country’s future.

It is therefore incumbent on us, from government to municipalities, state-owned entities, academia, regulatory bodies and the private sector, to support young people’s aspirations and direct their energies towards constructive and impactful engagement.

Municipalities specifically stand as frontline agents in spatial planning, infrastructure development and local economic growth, wielding substantial influence over the built environment. Municipalities execute projects that directly shape communities and enhance quality of life.

Moreover, they have immense potential to act as incubators for youth engagement in disciplines such as construction, urban planning, architecture, civil engineering and related fields.

Given the proximity of municipalities to service delivery and infrastructure maintenance, they are uniquely positioned to nurture young built environment professionals.

However, a gap remains: despite the enthusiasm of young graduates and students, many lack access to practical experience, mentorship and structured career pathways.

This gap threatens our collective goal of developing resilient, sustainable communities.

To meet the extensive needs of the built environment, we must advocate for a large-scale youth graduate programme encompassing diverse municipalities.

This initiative would offer structured rotational assignments across multiple disciplines within the built environment, including urban planning, architecture, engineering, construction management and environmental sustainability, thereby equipping young professionals with broad-based, comprehensive experience.

As part of this massification programme, young built environment practitioners are required to undergo practical training opportunities that complement their academic work.

In-service training programmes will provide hands-on experience crucial for real-world proficiency while enabling participants to meet academic requirements.

By blending experiential learning with theoretical instruction, we ensure the development of job-ready graduates equipped to handle complex project environments with confidence and competence.

Additionally, recognising mentorship as fundamental to professional growth, formal mentorship programmes must be led exclusively by registered and highly qualified built environment professionals.

These mentors will offer individualised guidance on best practices, ethical standards and career advancement, fostering professional maturity and strengthening community identity through sustained knowledge transfer.

Learning through observation and active participation is invaluable. Job shadowing initiatives will enable young practitioners to witness firsthand the responsibilities, decision-making processes and problem-solving techniques of seasoned experts.

Such exposure imparts practical insights into project management, stakeholder engagement, regulatory compliance and innovative practices that classroom settings alone cannot provide.

A multi-faceted approach involving in-service training, registered-led mentorship, job shadowing with senior professionals, scalable youth graduate programmes and incentivisation schemes is essential.

By adopting these measures, municipalities, government, state-owned entities and the private sector will not only empower young built environment practitioners but will also strengthen the economic and social infrastructure more broadly.

The socioeconomic benefits of these youth-centred initiatives are manifold: increased employment rates, upliftment of underserved communities, enhanced service delivery and the cultivation of a skilled workforce that can meet the demands of South Africa’s rapid urban growth.

Myeza is the CEO of the Council for the Built Environment.

Sowetan