SOWETAN | SA’s economy is failing the youth

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25-year-old Lungelo Ndaba stood at a Cape Town traffic light on Youth Day holding a sign bearing his qualifications and asking strangers for an opportunity.

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The youth unemployment crisis in SA is well-documented, with quarterly Stats SA reports painting a bleak picture of the country sliding deeper into the joblessness abyss.

The frustrations faced by unemployed youth manifest in various forms, including criminal activity and substance abuse, which are all a danger to our society.

When young people are unable to find employment, it creates dependency on the government’s social security programmes like the R370 social relief of distress grant.

In this context, the story of Lungelo Ndaba, 25, who, on June 16, stood at a Cape Town traffic light holding a sign bearing his qualifications and asking strangers for a job, is a familiar tale in many cities.

The Stellenbosch University graduate, who recently obtained a national diploma in urban and regional planning, said desperation, responsibility and the fear of returning home empty-handed pushed him to take an unconventional route.

His picture, taken by motorists, quickly went viral on social media, prompting a public outpouring of support. His desperation is echoed in many corners of SA.

According to the latest data, youth unemployment now sits at over 60%, which has long-term implications not just for the unemployed young people but for the future of this country.

Ndaba, like many other young graduate job seekers, is being deprived of valuable work experience, training and professional development that could impact his future. As such, begging for a job at a traffic light is his last resort to escape poverty.

“I don’t want to go back home because the situation there is not good. I want to go back home with something. I’m living with my mother, and she’s the only one working. I also have a child and a sibling, so I must work hard to provide for them,” he told Sowetan.

While a high unemployment rate can lead to social unrest as young people become susceptible to bad influences, the story of 23-year-old Diederick Kheledi provides some hidden hope.

Unable to secure employment after completing matric, Kheledi from Protea Glen in Soweto has started a bin-cleaning business by washing dustbins on collection days for residents. While he hoped to further his studies after grade 12, he could not afford to do so, leaving him idling at home without a job.

While both Ndaba’s and Kheledi’s stories sit on opposite ends of the jobs spectrum, they both underscore a troubling reality of a country’s economy that is failing its youth, leaving them disillusioned and desperate.