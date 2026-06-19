MAKENOSI MAROO | Why planned maintenance of water infrastructure matters

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Residents of Coronationville in Johannesburg depended on water tankers for the supply of drinking water during the water crisis. Picture:

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The importance of planned infrastructure maintenance is often underestimated.

In many cases, its value is only recognised when infrastructure fails and essential services are disrupted. This is particularly true for water supply infrastructure, as it supports economic activities.

When water supply infrastructure is neglected, the consequences can be far-reaching. Households, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, businesses and industries all depend on a reliable supply of water to function effectively.

Disruptions to this critical service can affect public health, economic productivity and the overall quality of life.

For these reasons, the infrastructure maintenance work undertaken by Rand Water is far more than a routine operational function; it is essential to sustaining both life and economic activity.

Simply put, maintaining water infrastructure is critical to ensuring a reliable, safe, and sustainable water supply for current and future generations.

As the largest bulk water utility in Africa, Rand Water provides drinking water to more than 18-million people in Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga, the Free State and North West.

The bulk water utility manages complex and extensive water infrastructure systems. These include the Vereeniging and Zuikerbosch water purification plants, Zwartkopjes, Palmiet, Mapleton and Eikenhof booster pumping stations, 60 reservoirs and a pipeline network that stretches more than 3,500km.

The size and complexity of these water infrastructure systems highlight the responsibility Rand Water has in managing water security and supporting economic growth in Gauteng and beyond.

Just as a vehicle needs regular service to remain safe and reliable, water infrastructure also requires frequent maintenance to function well. However, the water infrastructure “vehicle” is a vast and interconnected system that serves millions.

To ensure a reliable water supply, a comprehensive infrastructure maintenance strategy is implemented. In our case the strategy is designed to preserve infrastructure quality, extend asset lifespans and minimise long-term maintenance costs.

We apply both proactive and corrective maintenance approaches. These include planned inspections, servicing, upgrading and replacing worn-out components of the water supply assets.

Additionally, corrective maintenance focuses on unexpected issues like burst pipes or equipment failures. Proactive maintenance is the ideal approach, as preventing infrastructure failures is more cost-effective than replacing damaged assets or responding to major system breakdowns.

The maintenance programme is carefully planned and strategically implemented to ensure the continued reliability and efficiency of infrastructure. To minimise water supply interruptions, maintenance is typically scheduled during periods of lower water demand, such as the winter months and holiday seasons.

A 21-day notice is given before undertaking planned maintenance projects. This allows water users time to prepare and implement backup plans. Despite this careful planning, some inconveniences during maintenance are unavoidable.

After any maintenance work is completed, the supply network needs time to recover fully. During the recovery period, high-lying areas are usually the last to regain normal water supply because of their location.

While this may cause short-term inconvenience, it ought to be viewed in the context of ensuring long-term infrastructure reliability and water security.

Therefore, infrastructure maintenance should not be viewed as a disruption but as an investment in the long-term supply of water.

In a time when infrastructure failures are becoming more common in many sectors, commitment to regular and effective maintenance deserves public support.

A reliable water supply does not occur by chance; it results from constant monitoring and maintenance of water supply infrastructure.

This is not just about fixing pipes, replacing valves or servicing pumps when problems arise. It is also about ensuring the long-term water security for millions of South Africans who rely on it for continuous access to safe and reliable bulk water supply.

This is why a proactive infrastructure maintenance programme is essential to ensuring a secure, uninterrupted water supply for future generations.