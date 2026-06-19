SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Despite its failures, ANC remains a home to loyal voters

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The ANC recently won two important by-elections in the Buffalo City metro in KuGompo, formerly known as East London. In Ward 10 in Amalinda, the party increased its voter support from 55% in the last elections to 65%.

In Duncan Village, Ward 1, the party garnered 45%. This was a particularly difficult ward because the former ANC councillor in that area had resigned from the party and contested the position under the banner of the Patriotic Alliance.

I do not claim to fully understand the political dynamics of this particular region, except to state that the ANC is under a clueless leadership that has run the beautiful city of KuGompo into the ground.

By-elections are never an accurate measurement tool to gauge the outcome of upcoming national or local government elections. The turnout is always lower because the voting day is not a holiday, and political parties tend not to invest as many resources in these campaigns as they do during general elections. Yet the question remains: why do some citizens continue to vote for the ANC despite its glaring flaws?

Many people who comment on social media posts about the recent by-election results ridicule the communities that continue to vote for the ANC.

Anti-ANC social media users have even labelled the Eastern Cape as the “Cutting Edge” province, given that most of the cases of corruption and neglect featured on this investigative TV show are filmed there. Critics of ANC voters in the Eastern Cape often express their lack of sympathy for the people of that province, insinuating that their living conditions are self-inflicted through their loyalty to the ANC.

Sometimes the criticism of ANC voters takes extreme turns, suggesting that those who remain loyal to the former liberation party may have a lower IQ of some sort. This is a very pedestrian analysis of our politics and voting patterns. It is also a judgemental approach to a complex issue.

We need to appreciate that we do not share the same historic and lived experiences, and therefore we cannot think alike. But we can agree that the ANC has, overall, failed to live up to the expectations of post-liberation SA.

The party has, by all accounts, abandoned the foundations laid by its former leaders. Its recent leadership has presided over a corrupt state that has seen individuals enrich themselves at the expense of the poor.

The ANC has failed many South Africans who today struggle to gain uninterrupted access to running water and electricity. The streets in our townships are buzzing with scores of unemployed youths idling on corners, a visible reminder of broken promises.

However, it should not come as a surprise that there are still people who continue to vote for the ANC. The party is entrenched not only in our politics but also in our communities. The ANC brand may be tarnished, but the party has deeper roots in our society that cannot be uprooted overnight.

While the ANC has earned the title of corruption “accused number one”, there are still people who insist that it is individuals within the ANC who are corrupt, not the party itself.

There are also those who argue, correctly, that it is not true that the ANC has done nothing since 1994. The faces of many townships have changed over the years. Soweto today is much more developed than it was in 1994.

The rural KwaXimba area, which had no access to electricity or running water in the 1990s, is now fully connected to these services — though residents may still argue about reliability. People who have lived in similar areas can testify to how their quality of life has changed over the years. Their expectations from government have evolved as their circumstances have improved.

They still complain about lack of jobs, corruption, and poor municipal services, but some continue to hold out hope that the party could self-correct. Hence, they continue to vote for it in significant numbers. Unfortunately, this is a false expectation.

The ANC is unable to coherently communicate many of its achievements because its leaders are consumed with fighting over the party’s carcass. Some leaders regard this period as the last years in power and have focused their attention on looting as much as possible while they still hold the keys to the vault.

Despite this, the ANC will most likely continue to win many wards and municipalities with a majority. It will remain a significant player in forming the next national government after the 2029 elections. Those who would prefer another party to take power could improve their chances not by ridiculing ANC voters, but by focusing on what their party would do differently.