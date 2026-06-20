KATLEHO MOSESE | When medicinal plants disappear, SA loses more than biodiversity

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Patience Koloko, president of the Traditional Healers’ Association of South Africa, with two herbal remedies, Sutherlandia and African Ginger. Pic: Jackie Clausen. © ST.

South Africa’s conservation agenda has often treated medicinal plants with less urgency than more visible conservation priorities.

We rally to protect rhinos, elephants and iconic landscapes, yet the plants that sustain healing, livelihoods and inherited practice disappear with far less urgency.

That is not a small oversight. It points to a conservation politics often more comfortable defending what can be romanticised than what ordinary people rely on in daily life. The loss of medicinal plants is not only an environmental concern. It is also a sign that ties between land, healing and community are being allowed to fray.

Those stakes are concrete. For millions across Africa, traditional medicine is part of everyday care. The World Health Organisation now links traditional medicine to biodiversity, Indigenous knowledges and regulation in its 2025–2034 strategy.

South Africa, though, still treats medicinal plants as culturally significant while giving them limited priority in conservation and health planning. The same gap appears in economic policy.

“Medicinal plants must move from the margins of environmental debate to the centre of policy.” — Katleho Mosese

Government, citing National Agricultural Marketing Council estimates, values indigenous crops and medicinal plants at about R12bn a year, with roughly R3bn linked to traditional medicinal plants.

Official recognition means little when governance stays weak. A sector can be praised in speeches and still be neglected in practice.

The consequences are clearest at the point of extraction. What matters here is not abstract “use” but the difference between sustainable harvesting and destructive extraction.

Roots and bulbs are removed whole. Bark is stripped in ways that kill trees. Slow-growing or range-restricted species are pushed past recovery. Medicinal plants sit where poverty, informal trade, customary practice and environmental governance meet.

Because they do not fit the state’s preferred conservation script, they are treated as an afterthought rather than as part of the living conditions that make healing possible.

Two species make that failure visible. The pepper-bark tree, Warburgia salutaris, shows what can work. The South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) now classifies it as vulnerable after recovery efforts reduced pressure on wild populations through cultivated supply, collaboration with traditional healers and coordinated intervention.

Recovery, in other words, did not come from protection alone. It came from cultivation and from working with those whose knowledge of these plants is lived, inherited and practised.

African ginger, Siphonochilus aethiopicus, shows the cost of delay. SANBI lists it as critically endangered, with a dramatic long-term reduction in its range and steep recent declines in monitored populations.

This is more than botanical loss. When a medicinal species disappears, people travel further, pay more, settle for substitutes, or lose access altogether. Knowledge tied to place, season and harvesting practice frays as well. The burden then lands on communities already carrying the weight of weak healthcare and economic precarity.

That is why the response matters as much as the diagnosis. This is not an argument for criminalising traditional medicine, and it is certainly not a claim that all customary harvesting is sustainable. Poverty, weak public healthcare and informal markets all shape dependence on medicinal plants.

So the answer cannot be bans, confiscation or moral lectures about overuse. It has to involve cultivation, community care for threatened species, more precise regulation, and a more serious place for those who live this knowledge in decisions about how these plants are harvested and protected.

Any reform will also have to reckon with difficult trade-offs, especially where conservation rules affect poor harvesters, informal traders and communities with few healthcare alternatives. Cultivation is not a cure-all. Indigenous knowledge is not singular. But complexity is no excuse for neglect.

That, in turn, requires a different understanding of traditional healers. Izinyanga, sangomas and other healers are not simply stakeholders in a policy problem.

They work within living traditions that bind people, plants, place and responsibility. Where sustainable harvesting knowledge exists, it should shape conservation practice. Where trade is destructive, enforcement should be real rather than rhetorical.

Once that is acknowledged, responsibility becomes harder to blur. It cannot be dissolved into the comforting language that “everyone has a role to play”.

Departments responsible for biodiversity, health and traditional affairs have not consistently treated medicinal plants as part of wider health and conservation planning. Conservation institutions have at times preferred symbolic inclusion to durable partnership.

Researchers have sometimes extracted knowledge more readily than they have supported community control and long-term conservation capacity. Demand matters too: when trade rewards unsustainably sourced plants, pressure on wild populations grows.

If SA is serious about conservation, medicinal plants must move from the margins of environmental debate to the centre of policy. That means investing in cultivation; tracking threatened species before collapse; backing community-led stewardship; bringing indigenous knowledge holders into decision-making; and recognising that plant conservation is inseparable from the relations of care that hold communities together.

We should stop pretending that the disappearance of medicinal plants is a niche concern. It warns us what kind of conservation politics SA has built: one that notices loss most readily when it is spectacular and too slowly when it is woven into ordinary survival.

If SA waits until more medicinal species become scarce, ecologically broken or locally extinct, it will not only have failed biodiversity; it will have failed the communities whose health practices, livelihoods and knowledge systems depend on them.

It will also have allowed relationships of care, inheritance and healing to thin out through neglect. The unresolved question is whether the country will act before that loss becomes irreversible.