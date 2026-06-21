ITSHOKENG KEKANA | ANC leaders’ indifference deepens party’s growing disconnect with voters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC’s greatest political challenge may not come from opposition parties but from its own inability to understand how it is increasingly perceived by ordinary South Africans.

Over the years, a growing list of tone-deaf, dismissive and at times insensitive remarks from senior ministers and party leaders has created the impression of a governing party that is becoming detached from the realities faced by many citizens.

Whether in discussions about unemployment, service delivery failures, crime, load-shedding or the rising cost of living, the public often expects empathy, accountability and solutions.

Instead, some statements have left people feeling ignored, lectured or even blamed for circumstances beyond their control. Politics are not only about policy; they rely heavily on trust. Citizens may tolerate mistakes, delays and to an extent failures if they believe their leaders understand their struggles and are making a genuine effort to address them.

What is far more difficult to forgive is the perception that those in power are indifferent to the hardships experienced by the people they govern. A minister’s words can often carry as much political weight as their actions because they reveal how the government views its relationship with the public.

This is where the ANC faces a particularly difficult challenge. Having been South Africa’s governing party since 1994, it has become deeply intertwined with the institutions of the state; it has a deep association with freedom.

Longevity in power can bring experience and stability, but it can also breed complacency. Parties that govern for extended periods sometimes begin to view electoral support as an expectation rather than a mandate that must be continually earned from the people. When this happens, criticism is more likely to be interpreted as hostility rather than feedback, and public frustration is dismissed rather than understood.

Around the world, political history offers numerous examples of dominant parties that gradually lost touch with the concerns of ordinary citizens. Their decline was often not caused by a single scandal or policy failure but by a growing sense among voters that their leaders no longer listened.

The warning signs usually appeared long before election results reflected them, where trust starts to decline, growing cynicism and a widening gap between the language of government and the lived experiences of the public.

Public office carries with it a unique obligation to remain grounded in the realities of the people one serves.

For the ANC, the issue is therefore larger than a few controversial statements. The accumulation of such moments contributes to a broader narrative about whether the party still understands the frustrations, aspirations and daily realities of South Africans. Every dismissive remark reinforces a perception of distance. Every empathetic and accountable response helps rebuild trust.

Ultimately, democratic politics rests on a simple principle: political power belongs to the people and is temporarily entrusted to those elected to govern. The mandate given by voters is not a permanent possession but a relationship that requires constant renewal. What makes these moments particularly damaging is that they rarely exist in isolation.

A single insensitive remark can be dismissed as poor judgment, but when similar comments are repeated from different leaders over time, they begin to form a pattern. Citizens start to question not only the individual making the statement but also the culture that allows such attitudes to persist.

The issue ceases to be about a single minister or spokesperson and becomes a question of whether those entrusted with public office still appreciate the responsibilities that accompany it.

The greatest threat to a governing party is often not the strength of its opponents but the moment it stops listening to those it was elected to serve

Public office carries with it a unique obligation to remain grounded in the realities of the people one serves. Leaders are not expected to have all the answers, nor are they expected to be immune from mistakes.

What is expected, however, is a willingness to listen, to acknowledge public concerns with sincerity and to engage criticism without dismissiveness. In societies facing significant economic and social pressures, empathy is not a political luxury but a governing necessity.

When leaders forget this, they risk becoming disconnected from the very people whose confidence gives them authority in the first place. The greatest threat to a governing party is often not the strength of its opponents but the moment it stops listening to those it was elected to serve.

In the end, voters do not simply judge governments by their promises or achievements, but by whether they feel heard and respected.

A party that loses touch with this reality may discover that political decline begins long before it appears at the ballot box.