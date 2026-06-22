EZEKIEL KEKANA| Media freedom is on trial in Zimbabwe, and Faith Zaba is its face

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The Zimbabwean state has taken Faith Zaba to court because of a satirical column in which she accurately describes the current Zimbabwe as a mafia state.

The latest postponement in the case of Zimbabwe Independent editor Faith Zaba confirms two things: first, Zimbabwean authorities are deliberately trying to wear her down emotionally, financially and psychologically. Second, and most importantly, the state is exposing itself as having no substantive case against her.

For the third time this year, the matter between the state and Zaba, who stands accused of “undermining or insulting the authority of the president”, has been postponed — this time to June 30.

The Zimbabwean state has taken Zaba to court because of a satirical column in which she accurately describes the current Zimbabwe as a mafia state where systemic corruption, frivolous laws and a compromised judicial system have defined the state.

For telling the truth, she spent days in jail last year until she was released on bail with strict conditions, which included mandatory reporting to the police station monthly.

While the previous postponements were a result of review processes to have the charges withdrawn, the latest postponement is due to the National Prosecuting Authority not being ready to proceed with the case.

As the postponements drag on, Zaba has not only to abandon her work on court appearance days but also to shoulder legal bills. The latest postponement can only be read as a calculated strategy. The state is deploying Stalingrad tactics (intentionally prolonging the case).

This is a familiar tactic deployed against journalists in Zimbabwe — the state subjecting them to lengthy court processes only for the case to be thrown out after the emotional and financial damage has been inflicted.

It is an old tactic to instil fear and send a strong message that those in power are immune to any criticism, and anyone who dares go against them must suffer personal consequences.

It should be outrageous where any state wastes much-needed taxpayer money on such a frivolous case, with the poisonous mission of removing a journalist from society for expressing her opinion.

It is that much worse in a country that is grappling with extreme poverty levels, a staggering unemployment rate, collapsing healthcare and many other socio-economic factors defining the poor state of Zimbabwe.

As the Committee to Protect Journalists has noted, this case “is a reminder of this government’s willingness to waste public resources by throwing journalists behind bars.”

For years, the principles of media freedom and free expression have been on trial in Zimbabwe. It is potentially even worse under the current government, where frivolous laws such as the so-called Patriot Act are used to target journalists, critics of the government, and freedom of expression activists.

While many ordinary Zimbabweans, both inside and outside the country, must necessarily focus all their attention on trying to eke out a living, it is the vanishingly few voices such as Zaba’s that continue to try to speak truth to power.

It is in the hope that Zimbabwe may yet have a different, democratic and prosperous future that we cannot afford to keep quiet when Zimbabwe tries to silence the likes of Zaba, Blessed Mhlanga, and Gideon Madzikatidze by threatening to send them to jail for simply being truth-tellers.

Journalism is not a crime, and journalists should never be treated like criminals by any self-respecting democratic state.

Kekana is the head of communications at the Campaign for Free Expression.

Sowetan