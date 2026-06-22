MAXINE BEZUIDENHOUT AND ROOMAN LEACH | SA needs a binding treaty that affirms communities’ right to say no to mining

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The proposed mining in poverty-stricken Xolobeni in Mbizana has hit a snag, and since 2019 there has been no talk about mining, but the community still remains divided, with some strongly believing mining would have been a good development initiative while others said it would have brought misery and destroyed agriculture and tourism projects in the beautiful Wild Coast.

Across South Africa, from the Wild Coast to the Karoo, communities are being forced to absorb the consequences of decisions made far beyond their reach, in boardrooms they will never enter, for profits they will never share in.

Transnational corporations extract, drill, mine and develop, and when harm follows, communities are left bearing the cost. This is while those responsible retreat behind legal complexity, jurisdictional loopholes and voluntary frameworks that carry no binding obligation.

This cycle is not merely a moral failing. It is a systematic destruction of rights — rights that are deeply entrenched in law and demand to be defended on every frontier.

Consent in SA has, for too long, been treated as an inconvenience rather than a substantive right. Community voices have thus been managed instead of heard — Maxine Bezuidenhout and Rooman Leach

Central to those rights is self-determination: a fundamental principle enshrined in local, regional, and international legal jurisprudence and one that extends far beyond political independence.

It encompasses dignity, consent, and autonomy, all of which necessitate control over one’s environment and, by extension, one’s natural resources. It is here that the principle of free, prior, and informed consent takes root. This consent does not merely invite communities to the table; it arms them with the right to say no.

But a right without remedy is a right in name only. Voluntary frameworks and corporate goodwill have proved insufficient to protect communities from the reach of transnational capital.

What is needed is what soft law has long promised but never delivered: a binding international treaty that holds transnational corporations legally accountable for human rights violations, wherever those violations occur.

Far from undermining free, prior, and informed consent, such a treaty would give it teeth; it would transform the right to say no.

The treaty in question is the UN Binding Treaty on Business and Human Rights, a treaty a decade in the making and which is still being negotiated.

It seeks to impose direct legal obligations on transnational corporations and is, in short, the legal architecture that has the potential to close the accountability gap. This is especially important for rural communities confronted by mega mining and other infrastructure projects. There is no place where this gap is more visible or contested than on the African continent.

For the last five years, activists, trade unionists, lawyers, and government representatives have gathered for the annual Regional Binding Treaty Indaba.

As a country whose constitution is often lauded as one of the most rights-affirming in the world, we should be among the most vocal advocates for a treaty that is substantive, enforceable, and centred on those most affected by corporate harm. — Maxine Bezuidenhout and Rooman Leach

The indaba brings together partners from various regions in Southern Africa with the aim of consolidating their positions on key provisions of the treaty and positioning us as active participants in the process.

The messages from the indaba gatherings have been consistent: communities want the right to say no (consent), the right to be consulted, the right to negotiate, and the right to hold transnational corporations accountable when harms, violations and abuses of human and environmental rights occur because of their activities.

This message is not radical. It is rooted in law. The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, as well as the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, solidify the rights to self-determination, land and control over development internationally.

Section 24 of SA’s constitution brings home this right by guaranteeing every person the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or wellbeing.

A binding international treaty would begin to close that gap by placing legally enforceable obligations on states to regulate the conduct of corporations operating within their borders.

It would require that transnational corporations conduct genuine human rights due diligence before, during, and after their operations. Critically, it would create access to a remedy: a real, functional path for communities to seek justice when rights are violated, without having to navigate the prohibitive costs and complexity of litigating in foreign jurisdictions.

Consent in SA has, for too long, been treated as an inconvenience rather than a substantive right. Community voices have thus been managed instead of heard; meetings are held without adequate preparation time, in inaccessible languages, and timelines are compressed, and when all else fails, traditional leaders are paid off or threatened to consent on behalf of the community at large.

For SA and the broader African continent, where colonial patterns of extraction persist in corporate form, this matters enormously. Africa accounts for a disproportionate share of the world’s extractive operations and the human rights violations they generate.

Communities here have carried the weight of the global economy for too long.

The voluntary guidelines and soft law frameworks of the past two decades have produced normative progress. But normativity without enforceability is limited. By allowing corporations to endorse principles selectively, corporations are free to comply with the spirit of the guidelines in one country while completely ignoring them in another.

SA has a particular responsibility in these negotiations. As a country whose constitution is often lauded as one of the most rights-affirming in the world, we should be among the most vocal advocates for a treaty that is substantive, enforceable, and centred on those most affected by corporate harm.