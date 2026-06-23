MABEL NABAGGALA AND MPIWA MANGWIRO | Botswana chooses rights while other African countries choose fear

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On June 11, Niger’s military government criminalised homosexuality for the first time in the country’s history.

Under the revised Penal Code, same-sex acts now carry five to 10 years in prison; officiating, witnessing or helping organise a same-sex marriage carries 10-20 years. Same-sex relations in Niger had long been stigmatised but they had never, until now, been a crime.

Niger did not act alone, and it did not act first. It is the third country in four months to tighten the noose.

In March, Ghana’s parliament passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which sets a minimum three-year sentence for consensual same-sex acts and up to five years for anyone who “promotes, sponsors, or supports” LGBTQI+ rights, a category broad enough to include journalists, doctors and lawyers, and which creates a citizen’s duty to report suspected violations to police.

The bill awaits the president’s signature. Weeks earlier, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye signed a law doubling the maximum sentence for same-sex relations to 10 years and criminalising the financing or “promotion” of same-sex relationships.

The UN high commissioner for human rights called it an affront to basic rights. In Senegal, the law arrived alongside something closer to a manhunt. Jamra, an Islamist pressure group, has spent months publicising a list it claims contains 635 names of people it accuses of being gay, which it intends to use to push for the closure of 16 LGBTQI+ organisations.

By one local journalist’s count, nearly 320 people were arrested on suspicion of homosexuality in the first three months of this year alone. Arrests are continuing into June. Among the detained are HIV-positive defendants also facing charges for transmission of the virus, a legal escalation rights groups said will drive people away from treatment, not towards it.

Free Senegal, a group that helps LGBTQI+ Senegalese relocate, shut its Dakar safe house last year after concluding it could no longer guarantee residents wouldn’t be reported by neighbours. The pattern is no longer legislative.

It is now a matter of who gets arrested, who goes into hiding and who flees. Three countries, three legislative seasons, one shared playbook: redefine a minority as a threat to “family values” and sovereignty, criminalise not only the act but the advocacy, then let citizens and pressure groups do the enforcement the state doesn’t have to.

This playbook did not emerge from nowhere. Uganda’s 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act, which mandates life imprisonment for consensual same-sex acts and death for “aggravated homosexuality”, upheld by Uganda’s Constitutional Court in 2024, was the template.

It proved a law criminalising identity and advocacy could survive domestic and international pressure. Ghana’s bill follows it closely enough that earlier drafts cited it as a model. Niger now joins more than 30 of Africa’s 54 countries that criminalise same-sex conduct.

In May, Accra hosted the fourth African Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family and Sovereignty, a recurring platform with documented links to US-based advocacy groups, which Ghanaian and international rights monitors said is being used not only to promote anti-LGBTQI+ legislation across the continent but also explicitly to restrict comprehensive sexuality education and roll back sexual and reproductive health rights more broadly.

The same network, in other words, that produced Ghana’s bill is the one organising against contraception access and sex education in the same rooms, in the same conferences, using the same language of foreign corruption versus family values.

That is the part of this story that gets lost when each law is covered as a discrete national event. The same rigid gender norms that criminalise a same-sex couple also justify controlling what a teenage girl can learn about her own body, or which NGOs are allowed to operate, or which journalists are safe to report on any of it.

Once a government accepts the premise that some category of person can be stripped of rights for the sake of cultural defence, the category tends to grow. Botswana shows it doesn’t have to.

In March, the government struck the colonial-era “unnatural offences” provision from its Penal Code entirely, completing a process the high court had started in 2019 and an appellate court had upheld. A case now before the high court seeks to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples.

Botswana didn’t import this reform; it built on its own constitutional jurisprudence in its own courts on its own timeline. Equality, in other words, is not the foreign idea here.

The criminal statutes are nearly all of Africa’s anti-sodomy laws, tracing back to British and French colonial penal codes, not to precolonial customs. Two countries, two paths, the same continent: one extending constitutional protection through its own courts and three others narrowing the definition of who counts as a full citizen, with the express intent of taking the argument further once the first target is secured.

The African Commission and African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights exist to test laws like Senegal’s and Ghana’s against the regional human rights instruments those governments have signed.

The AU and the Southern African Development Community have said nothing publicly about either law, a silence that, left unaddressed, will be read by other governments as licence.

The donors and international partners who fund civil society across the region need to reckon with a hard fact: the organisations being criminalised for “promoting” LGBTQI+ rights are frequently the same organisations running reproductive health programmes and protecting other civil society work.

Defunding or distancing from them in the name of caution doesn’t avoid the fight. It leaves no-one in the room when the next law arrives.

Nabaggala and Mangwiro are managers at Sonke Gender Justice.

Sowetan