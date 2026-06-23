PANYAZA LESUFI | Let’s honour the legacy of 1976 through action for today’s youth

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ANC Youth League members during the 50th commemoration of the June 16 1976 Soweto uprising in Orlando, Soweto, on June 16. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

This year marks a defining moment in our nation’s history. As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the June 16 1976 Soweto Uprising, we pay tribute to a generation of courageous young South Africans whose sacrifice helped pave the way for the democratic freedoms we enjoy today.

The young people of 1976 stood up against an unjust system and demanded the right to shape their own future. Many paid the ultimate price. Their bravery transformed a local protest into a global symbol of resistance and accelerated the struggle for freedom.

As we observe Youth Month under the theme “Reset@50 — The Future Calls”, we are reminded that every generation has its own mission. While the challenges facing young people today differ from those of 1976, they are no less urgent.

Unemployment, substance abuse, crime, inequality and limited access to opportunities continue to affect the lives of many young people across our province.

How do we honour the legacy of 1976 in a meaningful way? The answer lies in action.

The Gauteng government is firmly committed to creating opportunities that enable young people to participate fully in the economy and society. We understand dignity comes from opportunity and sustainable empowerment requires more than temporary interventions. It demands deliberate investment in people, skills and pathways to success.

This commitment is reflected in programmes such as Nasi iSpani, which continues to provide employment opportunities for thousands of young people across Gauteng. Nasi iSpani is not simply about addressing unemployment; it is about restoring hope, providing work experience, building skills and strengthening the capacity of government to deliver services more effectively to our communities.

At the same time we are investing in the future through education and skills development. The economy of tomorrow will require new capabilities, and we must ensure our young people are equipped to compete and succeed.

That is why we continue to invest in school infrastructure, pupil support programmes, digital literacy and technology-focused education. We are expanding access to bursaries and financial assistance so no talented young person is denied an education because of financial constraints. We are also strengthening artisan development programmes that prepare young people for careers in engineering, manufacturing, construction and infrastructure development.

Our vision is clear; it is to build a generation that is skilled, innovative and ready to lead Gauteng into a new era of growth and prosperity.

The Gauteng City-Region Academy (GCRA) Bursary Scheme stands as one of the flagship initiatives of the provincial government, reflecting a longstanding commitment to investing in human capital development Since its inception in 2009, the Gauteng government, through the GCRA, has invested about R3.7bn in the education of more than 40,000 students.

In this financial year alone it has awarded bursaries to 2,823 students to study at private and public institutions of higher learning to the tune of R572m.

However, youth development cannot be separated from the social challenges that threaten the wellbeing of our young people.

Substance abuse remains one of the most destructive challenges facing our communities. Every young life lost to addiction represents lost potential, shattered dreams and devastated families. That is why Gauteng is intensifying efforts to expand access to prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services.

Since October 2022, nearly 33,000 individuals have sought assistance through government-supported substance abuse interventions.

To strengthen our response, we have refurbished the Dr F and F Rehabilitation Centre and are repurposing the Mabutho Hlatshwayo Child and Youth Care Centre into an additional state-owned substance abuse treatment facility. We are also working closely with national government to expand rehabilitation services and ensure more people can access the help they need.

Prevention is equally important. Through the Masupatsela Programme, 30,000 young boys and girls are being empowered to lead anti-drug campaigns, promote healthy lifestyles and champion initiatives that advance the wellbeing of young people, particularly young women and girls. These young ambassadors are helping to build stronger and healthier communities from within.

Beyond this, we continue to expand programmes that combat gender-based violence, prevent substance abuse and support vulnerable young people through counselling, rehabilitation and social services.

Our investments in sport, arts, culture and recreation are creating positive spaces where young people can develop their talents, build confidence and contribute meaningfully to society.

Economic empowerment is central to our vision for the future. Gauteng has become a leader in supporting small businesses, with a particular focus on young entrepreneurs.

We recognise many young people lack personal savings and often struggle to access traditional forms of finance. To address these barriers, the provincial government has established dedicated funding mechanisms and strategic partnerships that provide young entrepreneurs with the support they need to grow and succeed.

Among the key initiatives driving youth entrepreneurship and strengthening the township economy are the Township Economy Partnership Fund, the SMME Crisis Partnership Fund and the Gauteng Rebuild Fund, administered through the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller.

In addition, more than R1bn has been allocated through the Township Enterprise Fund and the Black Industrialists Fund to support entrepreneurship, with a strong focus on young people.

These programmes are designed to lower barriers to entry, fund innovative ideas and equip young people to take advantage of opportunities within the growing R200bn township economy.

Gauteng is betting on its youth. By investing in youth-led businesses, particularly in historically marginalised communities, we are building a more inclusive economy and ensuring the next generation has the support it needs to grow, innovate and succeed. The future the youth of 1976 fought for is our responsibility to build.

Their generation challenged oppression. Our generation must defeat unemployment, poverty, inequality and hopelessness. Their struggle was for freedom. Ours is to ensure freedom translates into opportunity, dignity and prosperity for every young person.

The Gauteng government is committed to working with business, civil society, educational institutions and communities to unlock the full potential of our youth. Together, we can build a province where every young person has the opportunity to succeed.

The struggle of 1976 reminds us young people have always been the drivers of change. Today, 50 years later, our task remains clear: to create the conditions that allow them not only to dream of a better future, but also to build it.

As we commemorate 50 years since the historic events of June 16, let us honour the heroes of 1976 not only through remembrance but also through meaningful action that empowers today’s youth and secures tomorrow’s future.