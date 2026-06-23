SOWETAN | Ekurhuleni councillors must act in residents’ interests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The Ekurhuleni coalition government appears to be facing its biggest crisis after its budget failed to secure council approval in a fourth attempt last week.

The council speaker has called an extraordinary council meeting today where the budget deadlock is expected to take centre stage. The metro is facing a huge risk which could trigger a governance crisis if it fails to pass a budget by June 30.

Last week, 105 councillors voted against the tabled budget, while 95 voted in its favour. One of the major sticking points is the failure to allocate funds for the insourcing of security guards and municipal workers, according to some political parties.

This issue is particularly thorny, as some political parties such as ActionSA may want to use the issue as an electioneering tool. Another disagreement is over tariff increases, with opposition parties saying steep increases would hit hard-pressed ratepayers in the pocket.

Without an approved budget, the Ekurhuleni metro would be legally unable to function by spending money on service delivery programmes. This will adversely affect residents who rely on the city for the provision of basic services such as electricity and water. Critical maintenance of infrastructure would also be compromised or delayed, leaving ratepayers in dire straits.

Therefore, beyond the political bickering and council chamber jostling for influence, this is a matter that is more than just about politics but about the delivery of essential services to communities.

Of course, residents must not be burdened with bearing the costs of mismanagement of the city by politicians through sky-high tariffs, but in this era of coalition politics of uncertainty, cool heads are needed.

The coalition politics in our metros require mature leadership, collaboration and consensus seeking in the interest of the public. Instability in our municipalities benefits no one. Instead, unstable municipalities disproportionately affect the majority of the poor communities who depend on government for delivery of services.

This is the context the standoff over the budget in Ekurhuleni ought to be understood. The longer the political bickering goes on with no solution found, the higher the risk of getting to July 1 with no approved budget.

The ugly spat between councillors over this matter must now come to an end and allow the municipality to plan how it’s going to meet the needs of its citizens until the next financial year. Anything less would be a betrayal of the voters heading into local government elections.