S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Ironic that patriotic Ibrahim will be buried in foreign land

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Abdullah Ibrahim has played flute, cello and soprano sax — which gave him insights into ensemble playing — but he is above all a brilliant pianist

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On the eve of freedom in 1994, world-renowned music maestro Abdullah Ibrahim released his Knysna Blue album. It was, in part, a celebration of the country and what her people were about to achieve.

Two songs from that album have always stood out for me, the title track and Cape Town. Ibrahim must have been in his late 60s when he recorded it and, as he attests in Cape Town, would have “travelled far and wide all across the world”.

In his many decades performing as an exiled South African, he had been to celebrated landmarks such as Mount Fuji in Japan and San Francisco Bay in the US as well as the famed Roman amphitheatres.

Yet, as he says in the song, nothing could compare “to the sweeping beauty of Cape Town”, his birth city. No matter where he was in the world, Ibrahim never lost the love he had for his city, his country and his people.

It was this love in the first place that had driven him, like many others of his generation, into exile in the hope of spreading the word to the world about an evil political system that kept his countrymen and women in bondage and discriminated against people based on their race.

The absurdity of the apartheid system was such that even though Ibrahim had been born and bred in Cape Town, he reached his 60s without actually having been on top of the iconic Table Mountain.

Sometimes it is hard to believe, especially for our young growing up in a free and democratic SA, that we were once a country where your skin colour could determine whether you had access to a beach, a game reserve or other amenities.

As an internationally celebrated pianist who rubbed shoulders with such jazz greats as Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and Ornette Coleman − and as an artist who had become a headliner in concerts hosted in some of the world’s most famous cities, Ibrahim could have easily turned his back on SA and her troubles and lived a happy life as a world citizen.

As novelist Mandla Langa, himself a freedom fighter and an exile, wrote in The Conversation the other day, “He could have lost all connections with South Africa, but he chose not to.”

Instead, Ibrahim used his fame and influence to put a spotlight on apartheid SA and to mobilise international support and resources for the freedom Struggle. He wasn’t alone, of course, but he was among the most vocal of voices.

Two years after the police had murdered protesting students in Soweto − sparking off a revolutionary uprising that was to revive the internal mass resistance movement – he composed Soweto as one of the songs that kept the plight of South Africans on the minds of people across the world.

And so, at the dawn of freedom, he released an album that, among other things, was a celebration of the South African spirit.

Cape Town, the second song that stood out for me in the Knysna Blue album, is a love story between the well-travelled man and his city. “I’ve seen many cities, new and old/ Copenhagen bored me/ Madrid was dark and cold/ New York has such crowded streets, yet I hear no laughter…” he sings. “Cape Town, lovely Cape Town/ You are the fairest city of them all, I know. Oh, my town, I miss you so/Your fragrant summer breeze, the old oak tree…"

Of course, liberation did not mean that Ibrahim would be confined within the borders of SA. He continued to record new music and toured the world to perform at packed concerts for another three decades.

When he passed away on June 15, a day before SA commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Soweto uprisings, he had three concerts scheduled for Munich in Germany next month, and a solo piano performance in Sollhuben, also in Germany.

It saddens one, however, that this great artist who has done so much in the service of SA and her people − a man who truly loved this country − has chosen to be buried in a town in the Bavarian region of Germany, far away from his beloved Cape Town.

At the same time, one is relieved that his great name is not at the risk of being sullied by the self-appointed inheritors of the liberation Struggle heritage who would have sought to use the solemn occasion of his burial to line their pockets like they did with Nelson Mandela and other doyens of the Struggle.

Flags may not be flying at half-mast in his honour, but I hope that millions of us in SA and around the world are paying our tributes to this Hip King of South African music and Struggle.