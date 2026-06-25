TEBOGO KHAAS | Looming June 30 protests are about far more than immigration policy

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Malawian nationals gather near North Beach in Durban as they prepare to return to their home country following weeks of uncertainty and displacement. Many of those leaving were among hundreds affected by recent tensions and attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, which forced families to flee their homes and seek temporary shelter. Picture:

As South Africa braces for the planned national protests on June 30, one would expect the government to engage in a period of introspection. Instead, it has chosen a familiar path: securitisation, mischaracterisation and deflection.

The response from the government and some sections of the media has been revealing. Rather than confronting the underlying causes of public anger, attention has shifted towards managing, policing and containing the protesters themselves.

Citizens expressing frustration have become the story. The government’s failures have not.

This inversion of responsibility is as dangerous as it is dishonest. Let me explain.

For years, South Africans have been told that concerns about illegal immigration, porous borders, corruption within law enforcement agencies and the erosion of state capacity are either exaggerated, politically inconvenient or somehow illegitimate. Yet the evidence of state failure is visible everywhere.

Border management remains inadequate. Criminal syndicates continue to exploit weaknesses in immigration controls. Corruption allegations involving officials responsible for safeguarding South Africa’s borders surface with alarming regularity.

Communities complain about the uneven application of immigration laws while the government responds with promises, task teams and commissions that rarely produce meaningful change.

Citizens did not create these conditions. The government did.

The constitutional right to protest exists precisely because democratic governments sometimes fail to respond adequately to legitimate public concerns.

Protest is not a sign of democratic failure. It is often a sign that ordinary mechanisms of accountability have ceased functioning effectively.

What is particularly concerning is the manner in which the narrative surrounding the planned demonstrations has been framed.

Organisers have consistently described the protests as being directed against illegal immigration and the state’s failure to enforce existing laws. Yet the government and much of the mainstream media have chosen to characterise them as anti-foreigner protests.

The distinction is not trivial.

Opposition to illegal immigration is a policy position. Xenophobia is prejudice directed at individuals based on nationality. The deliberate conflation of these concepts serves only to delegitimise concerns that many South Africans hold, regardless of whether one agrees with them.

Democracy requires honest engagement with opposing viewpoints. It does not require agreement. It certainly does not require caricature.

Instead of engaging with the substance of the grievances, the government appears determined to focus on the consequences of its own failures.

This became even more apparent following reports that approximately R600m may be committed to policing the demonstrations.

The figure is staggering.

One cannot help but wonder how different the current situation might look had comparable urgency, resources and political will been directed towards securing borders, strengthening immigration enforcement, rooting out corruption and restoring confidence in public institutions.

The government is preparing to spend hundreds of millions, which could easily turn to billions, managing public frustration while appearing far less willing to address the conditions that produced that frustration in the first place.

This is not governance. It is crisis management.

Even more troubling was the rhetoric employed by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia when he invoked Sun Tzu’s famous observation that “the supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting”.

Words matter.

Particularly when they are spoken by a constitutional law scholar occupying one of the most powerful positions in the state’s security apparatus — someone who once stood where today’s protesters stand and experienced firsthand the consequences of a state that viewed dissent through the lens of security rather than constitutional rights.

South Africa’s history should make all of us cautious when political leaders adopt the language of warfare in relation to domestic dissent.

During apartheid, peaceful protesters were routinely treated as enemies of the state. That mentality justified surveillance, repression, violence and, in many instances, death.

No one is suggesting that modern South Africa is apartheid South Africa.

However, democracies must remain vigilant against the subtle normalisation of language that casts citizens exercising constitutional rights as adversaries to be subdued rather than stakeholders to be heard.

The role of the police in a constitutional democracy is not to defeat an “enemy”. It is to uphold the law impartially while protecting the rights of all persons, including those engaged in lawful protest.

Equally revealing has been the alignment between the government and minibus taxi operators — organisations that themselves have long operated outside the boundaries of the law.

South Africans are now being lectured about respect for the rule of law by sectors that have often appeared remarkably indifferent to it when it suited their interests. The irony is difficult to ignore.

Public confidence in the rule of law depends on consistency. Citizens cannot be expected to accept selective enforcement where certain forms of lawlessness are tolerated while others are met with overwhelming state force.

The law must apply equally to everyone.

That principle lies at the heart of constitutional democracy.

The looming protests are therefore about far more than immigration policy.

They represent a broader crisis of confidence in governance itself.

South Africans are increasingly frustrated by a state that appears reactive rather than proactive, defensive rather than accountable, and more comfortable managing public anger than addressing its causes.

For decades, the government has asked citizens to be patient. Patient with corruption. Patient with failing institutions. Patient with broken borders.

Patient with rising crime.

Patient with promises that never materialise.

Eventually, patience runs out.

When that happens, the solution is not to mobilise battalions of police officers, spend hundreds of millions of rand on crowd control, or frame dissent through the language of conflict and security.

The solution is to govern.

A government confident in its record does not fear scrutiny. A government responsive to its citizens does not need to treat protests as a threat. It does not conjure up alliances with the ignoble out of desperation.

A government committed to constitutional principles does not cast weary, frustrated citizens as the problem while ignoring the failures that brought them to the streets.

The greatest threat to stability is not lawful protest. It is the persistent refusal to address the reasons why people feel compelled to protest in the first place.

Khaas is chairperson of Public Interest SA.

Sowetan