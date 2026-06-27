CRAIG BAILIE | Lessons from 1976 youth guide today’s challenges

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Youth Month is more than an opportunity to honour Soweto’s youth of 1976, who were courageous enough to take a stand against apartheid oppression and move South Africa closer to democratic transition.

It’s also a moment to reflect on how South Africa’s post-1994 youth have contributed positively to the country, whether they’ve been sufficiently empowered to do so, and, if not, what needs to change to make this possible.

One way in which South Africans like me, who are no longer part of the youth, can honour Soweto’s youth of 1976 is by sharing with today’s youth lessons we believe can help develop and maintain a more peaceful, secure and prosperous South Africa.

Doing so can help position today’s youth so they, like the youth of 1976, can play their role in making South Africa a better place.

I share the lessons I have to offer as though I’m writing to my own children, not because I aim to patronise readers between the ages of 15 and 34, but because the best lessons I can share with South Africa’s youth today are the same lessons I would share with my own children.

Democratic governance is best we can hope for

Britain’s wartime prime minister Winston Churchill believed that among the forms of governance humans have tried globally, democracy is the best we can hope for.

I suspect Churchill believed this because democracy is best at recognising and accommodating three realities: human value, human potential and human fallibility.

I’m comfortable citing a Western leader in an article targeting African youths of all colours and intended to encourage their support for democracy because I believe that, though there is value in questioning the origin of ideas, whether an idea is true matters more than where it comes from.

No democracy without democratic leadership

South Africa’s youth appear to be increasingly disenchanted with the idea of democracy and democratic governance.

My first response to South African youth who believe democracy isn’t working is to question whether contemporary South Africa can be called a democracy in the first place or anything more than an electoral democracy.

Regular, free and fair elections don’t necessarily equate with democratic governance. Having a democratic government depends on eligible voters being able and willing to identify and support democratic leadership, including during election time.

South African youth who, because of their circumstances and the state of the nation more broadly, have become sceptical of, or were never attracted to, the idea of democracy should consider whether it’s possible to have a democratic government and develop a democratic society without a critical mass of democratic political leaders occupying government.

It’s only because eligible South Africans have failed to identify and support democratic political leadership, including through voting, that South Africa cannot be said to have more than an electoral democracy.

Are we mistaking the failure to identify and support democratic political leadership with the failure of democracy itself?

We can’t get by without trust

Because humans are social, interdependent beings, every person and group is reliant on others to one degree or another. This reliance cannot exist without trust.

Since trust is necessary, the question isn’t whether to trust but who to trust and to what extent and under what circumstances.

Voter participation has declined since South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994. A prominent demographic in this regard is youth.

According to the South African Institute for Race Relations, “People aged between 18 and 20 have the lowest voter turnout of all age groups in the country.” Furthermore, the youth vote is “at risk as 70% of eligible 18-year-olds remain unregistered” in the lead-up to local government elections.

Among the reasons youth are feeling increasingly disillusioned and discouraged from supporting democracy is their lack of trust in institutions and democratically elected political leadership, many of whom are significantly older than, and perceived to be out of touch with, South Africa’s youth and the challenges facing the country’s citizens more broadly.

Whatever the case may be, one must always do the best one can with what one has.

Voting for a political party will always involve a choice between imperfect organisations led by imperfect people. The best one can and must do is to support the political party one believes to be most trustworthy until better alternatives arise.

Age matters, but not as much as wisdom

Depending on the context, age matters, but wisdom, which transcends age, matters more.

It matters that youth make up more than 30% of South Africa’s population; that future youth may not be able to read; that youth lack practical, technical and operational skills; and that unemployment hits youth the hardest, including with implications for mental health. These are pressing problems that demand urgent, calculated action.

As expected, the size of South Africa’s youth demographic and the realities it faces have encouraged calls for youth-led interventions and leadership.

Youth voices must be included and respected in decision-making, but to insist, as this writer has done, that youth “suggestions are implemented” and that youth be allowed “to take up leadership positions even if it means that we [older leaders] step aside” will only prove counterproductive if the suggestions implemented and/or the occupying leaders lack wisdom.

Age, unlike wisdom, shouldn’t necessarily be a defining feature of qualified leadership.

Violent protest is counterproductive

An inherent feature of the human design is the ability to communicate. Human freedom and pleasure depend on, among other things, our ability to communicate with one another.

When those in power prevent us from communicating freely, or when, in the face of injustice, our calls for justice aren’t properly addressed or are ignored entirely, frustration inevitably mounts. Therefore, protest as a form of communication is important, but so is how we protest.

Protesters who claim to want justice, which, as a concept, is founded on and therefore inseparable from human dignity, but in protesting, violate human dignity are ignorant at best and dishonest at worst.

Humans have inherent value so act accordingly

Humans are inherently valuable. This means we all possess dignity. Could there have been a more important reason than this for opposing apartheid? Can there be a more important reason than this for why the ongoing xenophobia in South Africa is a travesty?

Any reasonable person would advocate for legal, ethically grounded migration control. Vigilantes targeting immigrants with violence is the opposite of this.

Instead of targeting foreign nationals, we should invite our African brothers and sisters into conversations where, for South Africa’s sake, they can share the lessons they’ve gleaned from their experiences of poor or failed governance in their own countries.

Care for others

Because humans are inherently valuable, we must care for the well-being of others.

An African proverb reads: “It takes a village to raise a child.” English poet John Donne reminds us, “No man is an island.” Nigerian economist and scholar Professor Sam Aluko said: “The poor cannot sleep because they are hungry, and the rich cannot sleep because the poor are awake.”

These lessons teach us about the inescapable reality of interdependence captured in Ubuntu philosophy.

Therefore, a guiding question for every decision one makes, or action one takes, can be: “Am I making the world a better place, for myself and for others?”

Bailie is the founding director of Bailie Leadership Consultancy. He writes in his personal capacity.

Sowetan