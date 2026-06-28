LINDA MEYER | Africa must help shape future of global higher education

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Some of the 150 graduates at the International Pentecost Holiness Church headquarters in Zuurbekom, Westonaria, for the 2026 graduation thanksgiving ceremony. File picture:

Prof Wangari Maathai once said, “It’s the little things citizens do. That’s what will make the difference.”

Those words resonate deeply in higher education. Institutions are not transformed by strategies, infrastructure, or branding alone. They are transformed by people — lecturers who inspire curiosity, staff who serve with dedication, and students who choose opportunity over limitation.

As higher education evolves globally, Africa stands at a defining moment. For decades, the continent has largely been positioned as a consumer of global education systems and imported academic models. Today, that narrative is changing.

African institutions are increasingly being called upon not only to participate in global knowledge systems but also to help shape them.

The future of higher education cannot be globally relevant without Africa.

Around the continent, institutions are rethinking what academic excellence means in an African context. The challenge before us is not whether Africa has the potential to lead, but whether we are prepared to build institutions bold enough to claim that role.

Our own journey reflects this transformation. What began in 1909 as a local educational institution has evolved alongside South Africa through decades of political, economic, and social change. Throughout that history, one principle has remained constant: a belief in the transformative power of education.

Today, Rosebank International serves more than 45,000 students around Africa. Yet institutional impact is measured by more than numbers. Success is reflected in lives changed, careers launched, communities strengthened, and opportunities created.

Every graduate, lecturer, and staff member has contributed to building this institution. Together, they have helped create pathways to education, dignity, and economic participation for thousands of South Africans.

Yet the challenges facing higher education today extend far beyond individual campuses.

Africa has the world’s youngest population and one of the fastest-growing demands for higher education. At the same time, industries are being reshaped by technological disruption, global interconnectedness, and rapidly evolving workforce needs.

Institutions must therefore produce more than graduates with qualifications. They must develop ethical leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and citizens capable of addressing complex challenges.

This is where pan-Africanism must evolve from philosophy into academic practice.

For too long, African students have been conditioned to believe that world-class education exists elsewhere. African knowledge has too often been treated as supplementary rather than foundational to global academic discourse.

We reject that narrative.

Africa does not lack intellectual capital. What has often been missing are the platforms, networks, and investment needed to elevate African scholarship and innovation on a global scale.

The role of African institutions must therefore extend beyond teaching. We must become conveners of knowledge exchange, connecting local realities with global relevance while remaining internationally competitive.

This belief underpins our expansion beyond South Africa. While this represents geographic growth, it also symbolises a broader commitment to collaboration across borders, enabling institutions to share expertise, strengthen research capacity, and contribute collectively to Africa’s advancement.

The future of higher education in Africa cannot be built in isolation.

As governments and industries increasingly seek graduates capable of operating across African markets and global environments, institutions that understand African realities and international systems will play a critical role in preparing future leaders.

Credibility, however, must be built on outcomes. At Rosebank International, this commitment is reflected in strong alumni placement rates, an 85% module success rate, and a sustained focus on employability, innovation, research, and societal impact.

As we position ourselves toward future university status, we recognise that growth brings responsibility. Higher education must contribute to economic inclusion, social mobility, and knowledge creation that addresses African realities.

Most importantly, African institutions must believe they belong at the centre of global academic conversations, not at the margins.

Africa has the talent and perspective to help shape the next era of higher education. The question is no longer whether Africa can contribute. The question is whether the world is ready to recognise that Africa will help define it.