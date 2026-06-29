SOWETAN | Who is the big fish in ‘Cat’ Matlala’s plea deal?

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Remember Phillip Truter, the first man to be sentenced for his role in the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal?

Six years ago, he struck a plea deal and turned state witness in the corruption trial, which saw him sentenced to 10 years in prison, with three years suspended for five years.

The former VBS CFO walked out of prison in April 2024, released on parole after serving three years and six months of his effective seven-year sentence.

The plea deal saw him pleading guilty to charges including corruption, racketeering, fraud and money laundering. He had received more than R5m in kickbacks by being part of the looting scheme of VBS, which saw him create fictitious invoices.

Now Truter’s story in the criminal justice system appears to have become a blueprint for the state to secure convictions in the corruption case involving alleged crime kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Last week, the state presented a plea agreement with Matlala to the Pretoria commercial crimes court linked to the R360m SAPS-Medicare24 Tshwane District health tender corruption.

If the plea agreement is accepted by the court on July 1, Matlala would serve a 15-year prison sentence, with seven years suspended. His proposed sentence is conditional on “full and frank” testimony in future criminal matters.

The agreement was entered into in terms of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act. However, unlike Section 204, Matlala is granted immunity from prosecution.

What both Matlala’s and Truter’s deals highlight is the state’s intent to secure successful prosecutions of those it regards as key figures in the criminal corruption cases.

In return for the deal, Matlala admitted to paying more than R300,000 in bribes to SAPS forensic division head Brig Rachel Matjeng, who is one of several high-ranking police officials charged in the matter.

Suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola has been charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act in connection with the awarding of the tender to Matlala’s company in 2024.

The public’s reaction to the proposed deal for Matlala has been one of outrage, and understandably so. It remains unclear who the state considers to be key figures in the corruption case; securing their convictions weighed against Matlala’s would justify the deal.

The obvious question is: if Matlala is the small fish in this matter, then who is the big fish?

The clue to this question might well be found on July 1, when the magistrate delivers a ruling on the state’s plea deal with Matlala.