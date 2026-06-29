S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Who benefits from South Africans’ disunity?

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Dozens of Malawians with their possessions wait outside the Sherwood hall to be deported to their home country to escape anti-immigrant threats

Story audio is generated using AI

As a teenager in the mid-to-late 1980s, I once accompanied a friend and his mates to pick up his older brother’s belongings at a university residence in Durban.

The older brother had become one of the many youths across the country who had been detained without trial as the then government tried to put down a national mass uprising.

Through the assistance of other student activists on campus who were originally from our township, we managed to track down the elder brother’s roommate. He was playing pool with friends at a student canteen.

After introductions and a short briefing on where the elder brother was kept and the lawyers that had been consulted, the roommate offered to buy us lunch and expressed concern that we had skipped school that day to visit him.

It is sad to see us collapse into the ethnic laagers the oppressor once tried to confine us to. — S’Thembiso Msomi

He spoke isiZulu with an accent that betrayed that he was not from the then Natal and its connected homeland of KwaZulu. We were in the middle of devouring our mutton bunny chow when another student arrived. He and the roommate stood a short distance from us, having a conversation. They were within earshot, so we could hear their voices. But they spoke in a language not common to that part of SA.

On the Durban Transport bus back from Umbilo to Ntuzuma, with the elder’s belongings in our possession, one of the friends on the trip started speculating that we had just met two MK guerrillas. “How so?” one of us asked. Because the two students “spoke in a foreign language that they must have learned in exile”, so ordinary folks like us wouldn’t hear their secrets.

We burst out laughing. Our friend had never heard anyone speaking Tshivenda. After explaining to him that this was one of the languages spoken mostly in the then northern Transvaal, we pointed to several activists in our township — most of whom had come to settle there as university students — who were of Venda heritage.

Till this day, we still tease the friend about his “MK guerrilla” gaffe. However, even as we joke about it, the story is always a reminder that we grew up in a SA where the divide and rule policies of the state meant that large sections of our society were kept away from knowing about one another and even the existence of each other’s languages.

In provinces such as the then Natal and KwaZulu, where one indigenous language dominated, you seldom heard any other language — especially one that was not Nguni — being spoken.

At one stage, even SABC TV, which was supposed to be the window to the rest of SA and the world, spoon-fed the province a channel that only broadcast in Zulu and Xhosa – the then TV2. It was many years later that viewers in the province could watch Nkusheng in Bophelo ke Semphekgo.

In fact, even the teaching of history and culture was skewed to favour one’s language group after the Afrikaners and the English.

Hence today you hear people who speak of their language group or ethnic group as being the only “brave warriors” in the Southern African region, as if the KhoeKhoe didn’t wage the first wars of resistance against Jan van Rieebeck and the Dutch East India Company in the 1600s, as if amaXhosa didn’t spend a century — between 1779 and 1879 — fighting imperial conquest or as if the heroic Sekhukhune Wars against the encroaching Zuid-Afrikaansche Republiek between 1876 and 1879 never happened.

It was all by design. The enforcers of apartheid knew that they could only hang on to power as long as Africans were divided. Hence, they would not promote anything that had the capacity to unite.

Jazz and other musical art forms that promoted a pan-African identity that transcended language groups were, at some stage, discouraged in favour of “traditional” music.

Pity then that 32 years into a democratic dispensation, we are seeing the result of the “divide and rule” strategy rear its ugly head again in some of our communities.

Under the pretext of “rooting out illegal foreigners”, many a South African is finding himself or herself harassed because he or she is either deemed too dark or his or her language too different to be South African.

Nhlamulo Sambo, a 19-year-old South African, was killed in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, recently because the Xitsonga-speaking young man was thought to be Mozambican.

And what is wrong with being Mozambican? Weren’t Mozambican hands among the hands that mined the gold here and helped to build the country we call South Africa into the industrial giant it is today?

Isn’t the Mozambican economy crippled today largely because, in the attempt to stop majority rule in South Africa, the apartheid state engaged in the most vicious terrorist war to collapse the liberation project in Maputo?

Having grown up in a 1980s Mzansi that, although violent, always promised us a brighter future upon which a prosperous, peaceful and united Africa could be built, it is sad to see us collapse into the ethnic laagers the oppressor once tried to confine us to.

Who benefits from our disunity?