TEBOGO KHAAS | The winter of our discontent is upon us

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The public discontent over illegal immigration and chaos that could arise from overzealous law enforcement deployment during June 30 protests has the potential to inflict significant political damage on the government of national unity (GNU), particularly on President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While the anticipated protests may not, in the immediate term, herald a South African iteration of a “winter of discontent”, it is nonetheless evident the horseman of public engagement discernment has already entered the political arena.

If any doubt lingered regarding the state’s capacity to protect citizens and private property, last week’s media briefing by acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, together with subsequent briefings by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, is likely to have provided a clear indication of operational shortcomings, structural weaknesses within law enforcement, and desperation.

At the briefing, seated adjacent to Dimpane were representatives of the private security apparatchiks on whom the state increasingly relies to help ensure public safety.

Primarily serving corporations and suburbia, the private security industry now plays a disproportionate role in supplementing — and at times substituting for — state capacity.

In a seemingly desperate and calculated move to send a message to protest organisers and blunt public support for its mission, the state ironically engaged the support of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

The taxi organisation is often viewed as a powerful and influential stakeholder in the public transport sector, and one that has at times been associated with episodes of public violence and contested enforcement practices.

This incestuous relationship reflects a broader and long-standing erosion of state capacity, driven by underfunding, corruption, state capture and institutional decay.

What proved most revealing, though, was not the content delivered at the podium but the optics and underlying reality it conveyed.

A clear, implicit message was conveyed: public safety is increasingly concentrated in a small number of private security firms, while actors with a history of lawlessness are at times relied on as de facto enforcers.

During the subsequent SA Police Service (SAPS) “operational readiness” demonstration, a substantial contingent of personnel were deployed alongside an array of equipment, including military-grade armoured vehicles, helicopters, drones and high-calibre weaponry.

The unnecessary display appeared intended to signal state capacity and deter escalation among protest actors.

Revealingly, much of the high-end equipment on display does not belong to the state but to the private security sector, which reportedly employs large numbers of undocumented immigrants, some of whom are expected, paradoxically, to assist in managing protests directed against illegal immigration.

And the Cachalia flex does not come cheaply.

It is likely taxpayers will ultimately bear the cost of services rendered by private security companies, with a substantial portion of the R600m earmarked by Cachalia for the one-day operation potentially flowing to private commercial interests.

If so, this raises legitimate questions about whether scarce public resources are being directed toward temporary stopgap measures rather than the long-term rebuilding of policing capacity or addressing the elephant in the room: unlawful migration.

Notwithstanding this show of force and the contentious allocation of public resources, widely viewed as politically self-preservatory, discontented organisers have consistently rejected any suggestion of intent to cause public harm during the planned peaceful protests.

William Shakespeare’s use of the phrase “winter of discontent” in Richard III was more than poetic lament. It foreshadowed the dangers of political power exercised in the pursuit of self-preservation, where the imperative to retain authority can gradually imperil the constitutional order it is meant to uphold.

Lest we forget, democracies are tested not in moments of calm, but in how they exercise restraint and uphold constitutional principles amid political tension and uncertainty.

It is against this backdrop that the actions of Ramaphosa, exercised through the delegated executive authority vested in the seemingly intemperate Cachalia, warrant careful scrutiny.

In responding to political dissent and public protest, the overriding objective should remain the protection of constitutional rights, public safety, and the rule of law — not the projection of state power for its own sake.

Amid a broader climate of political uncertainty, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli and the SAPS provincial leadership have distinguished themselves with clarity, composure and resolve.

Their engagement with protest leaders reflects mutual respect, a measured understanding of complexity, and an unwavering commitment to the ethos of our Constitution and the rule of law.

In a policy environment often marked by mixed messaging, their approach has stood out for its coherence and operational focus.

Rather than resorting to inflammatory rhetoric or equivocation, they have consistently emphasised the state’s duty to enforce immigration laws, maintain public order and protect communities within constitutional bounds.

Meanwhile, amid the legal and political pressure on Ramaphosa, his administration’s ability to navigate the prevailing political zeitgeist will determine the trajectory of the exigent challenges it faces.

In all this, one thing remains certain: whether we like it or not, we have all but entered the winter of our discontent.