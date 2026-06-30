MALAIKA MAHLATSI | The irony of ‘Nkosi sikelel’iAfrika’ sung in anti-immigrant protests

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Today is June 30. Everything that has happened over the past few months has been leading up to this day, a day that March and March and other anti-illegal immigrant groups chose as the deadline for undocumented migrants to leave SA.

Over the past few weeks, thousands of terrified immigrants, both documented and undocumented, have been flocking to embassies, consulates, churches and other spaces seeking repatriation to their countries of origin.

Some went voluntarily; others fled as knobkerrie-carrying mobs entered their areas, mainly informal settlements, and instructed them to leave. Properties have been vandalised, people have been maimed and deaths have been recorded.

It has been one of the darkest moments in a country that has known many dark moments.

Like many in the country, I woke up this morning with a sense of trepidation. It has not been made any easier by the endless text messages from companies such as my medical aid and vehicle insurance providers, communicating that their physical offices would be closed and that all enquiries should be handled telephonically and virtually. They too, like many of us, are holding their breath, wondering what is going to happen in SA today.

The scenes from July 21 are still fresh in our minds, as are the memories of the xenophobic attacks that swept through the country nearly two decades ago, resulting in the deaths of more than 60 people and the displacement of more than 100,000.

I was in high school at the time, and the image of Ernesto Alfabeto Nhamuave is still etched in the galleries of my mind. I have no doubt that we all remember him – the Mozambican migrant worker who was brutally torched alive by an angry mob in the Ramaphosa informal settlement, east of Johannesburg, and whom the media dubbed “The Burning Man”.

Today, the fear and anxiety are palpable as we wait to see if that painful history will repeat itself.

An interesting theme has emerged in the anti-immigrant protests these past few months: the waving of the SA flag, wearing of regalia containing national symbols, and the singing of the national anthem. BThe symbolism is supposed to cement the idea that the protests are in the interest of South African identity, that the protesters are protecting something sacred that demands to be preserved without being “diluted” by foreign nationals.

Of course, there is no such thing as a “pure” South African identity, for our identity as a people is a mosaic of different cultures, ethnicities, geographies, intellectual traditions, religions and sexual orientations − all held together by complex histories.

But it is curious to me that in these protests, the national anthem issung consistently. There’s something curious about the fact that anti-immigrant protests would use one of the greatest symbols of pan-Africanism.

They probably do not know that while Enoch Sontonga originally composed the hymn in South Africa in 1897, during the independence and anti-apartheid movements it spread across the continent and was adopted as the official national anthem by several nations, Tanzania in 1961, Zambia in 1964, Zimbabwe in 1980 and Namibia in 1990.

The unifying message and roots of Nkosi Sikelel’iAfrika are deeply rooted in the anti-colonial Struggle that was fighting against the very thing we have been witnessing in the past few months — the internalisation of the idea that black bodies do not matter and that they should serve solely as a host for antagonism from structural violence.

It is for this reason that the original version, which was retained in the first stanza of the anthem, refers not to South Africa but to Africa as a continent.

Today, as thousands march shouting “Mabahambe!”, I can only wonder if those seeking refuge in embassies and churches are silently praying, in their indigenous languages, a version of the original anthem: “Noma sekunzima emhlabeni, sihlukunyezwa kabuhlungu, Nkosi siph’amandla wokunqoba …”