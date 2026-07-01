TEBOGO KHAAS | The commercialisation of political influence is the new face of state capture

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Former DA leader Tony Leon was on the campaign trail in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, on April 23 2019.

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South Africans have become conditioned to think of state capture as brazen corruption, sham tenders and suitcases of cash. The Zondo commission exposed exactly that.

Yet one of its most enduring lessons is often overlooked: state capture begins long before the first law is broken. It begins with privileged access. It begins when political influence becomes a private commodity and public office becomes a pathway to commercial gain.

That is why the allegations surrounding Resolve Communications and its executive chairman, Tony Leon, deserve serious public scrutiny.

Leon has defended himself by arguing that lobbying is lawful, that Resolve merely facilitates engagement between private clients and public officials, and that there is no evidence of criminal conduct.

Even if all of that is true, it does not answer the central question.

“[...] the time has come to place meaningful ethical guardrails around the revolving door between political power and private profit.” — Tebogo Khaas

The issue is not whether lobbying is lawful. The issue is whether a former leader of one of SA’s principal governing parties should commercially leverage the relationships, credibility and access acquired through public service on behalf of paying private clients.

That is an ethical question, not merely a legal one.

No one disputes that businesses have the right to engage government. Lobbying exists in every democracy. What distinguishes this case is that Resolve Communications is led by a former leader of the DA and its former chief executive officer. Together they possess decades of political relationships and institutional knowledge acquired while serving in public life.

Those relationships have obvious commercial value.

Clients do not retain former political leaders merely because they are skilled communicators. They retain them because they possess access, credibility and influence unavailable to ordinary citizens or civil society organisations.

That may be lawful. It does not necessarily make it ethical.

Many democracies recognise this dilemma by regulating the “revolving door” between public office and private lobbying through cooling-off periods, lobbying registers and disclosure requirements. These safeguards are not based on an assumption of corruption. They exist because public confidence depends as much on the appearance of integrity as on actual integrity.

SA has remarkably few such safeguards.

As an independent civil society organisation, Public Interest SA has repeatedly made submissions to the department of communications and digital technologies on matters of national policy, including equity equivalent programmes. Those submissions were intended to advance the public interest and contribute constructively to policymaking.

Despite repeated engagement, the organisation has received neither substantive responses nor even acknowledgements of receipt.

Contrast that with reports that Leon has enjoyed direct engagement with the same department while representing Starlink, one of the world’s largest multinational corporations seeking entry into SA’s telecommunications market.

Whether every engagement complied with the law is almost beside the point.

The disparity itself raises legitimate constitutional and ethical concerns.

If an organisation representing the interests of South Africans cannot secure meaningful engagement on public policy, while a politically connected former party leader reportedly enjoys ready access to ministers, particularly those belonging to a party he once led, on behalf of paying corporate clients, citizens are entitled to ask whether access to government has itself become a commodity reserved for those with the right political pedigree.

That question goes to the heart of constitutional governance.

Section 195 of the constitution requires public administration to be accountable, transparent, impartial and responsive. Ministers serve the Republic — not political parties, former party leaders or their commercial clients.

Government cannot credibly claim to be participatory if access depends less on the merit of one’s arguments than on the strength of one’s political connections.

Equally significant is that concerns about Resolve’s conduct have reportedly been raised not only by political opponents but also by erstwhile DA leader and deputy minister of trade, industry and competition John Steenhuisen, who reportedly regarded the firm’s activities as presenting a “major ethical risk”. If accurate, those concerns cannot simply be dismissed as partisan attacks.

Reports concerning Resolve’s engagement with former Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba raise similar questions. The issue is not whether procurement laws were ultimately followed. The issue is whether former political influence should become part of a commercial offering in the first place.

The debate assumes even greater significance when viewed through the lens of Starlink.

Foreign investment should be welcomed where it advances SA’s development objectives and complies with the law. However, telecommunications infrastructure is strategic national infrastructure.

Decisions affecting the sector have implications for digital sovereignty, communications resilience and national security. They must therefore be made through transparent, inclusive and demonstrably impartial processes.

Former statesmen should be champions of those principles.

Instead, South Africans are left with the uncomfortable perception that influence accumulated through public service may now be available to the highest corporate bidder.

The irony is difficult to ignore.

Leon built much of his public reputation opposing corruption and defending constitutional democracy. He understood that institutions are seldom destroyed overnight.

They are weakened gradually through privileged access, unequal influence and the blurring of the line between public service and private commercial interests.

Modern state capture does not always wear the crude face of corruption. Sometimes it operates entirely within the law while quietly eroding equality of access and public confidence.

That is why SA urgently requires comprehensive lobbying legislation. Lobbyists seeking to influence ministers and senior public officials should be publicly registered.

Meetings with ministers should be disclosed. Clients represented on matters affecting legislation, regulation or procurement should be publicly identified. Former senior political leaders should be subject to appropriate conflict-of-interest rules and post-public office restrictions.

These reforms are not about Leon.

They are about protecting democracy.

The real question confronting SA is whether influence acquired through the public’s trust should become a private commercial asset.

If the answer is yes, then we have learnt very little from the painful lessons of state capture.

If the answer is no, then the time has come to place meaningful ethical guardrails around the revolving door between political power and private profit.

Our constitutional democracy deserves nothing less.