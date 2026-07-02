ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | Dementia – more than a challenge for only the elderly

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“The witchcraft myths haunting Africa’s dementia patients.” This was the headline of an article by Harriet Marsden that reflected on health system challenges such as lack of awareness of symptoms and shortage of specialists, resulting in sufferers being vulnerable to accusations and attacks.

In September 2025, Matt Sedensky published an article, “Africa’s elderly face deadly witchcraft accusations – and dementia is making it worse". In August, just a month before Sedensky’s article, SABC News reported a painful local reality as, “The family of a murdered Kimberley woman who suffered from dementia say they are still traumatised by the incident and are demanding justice”.

What is dementia?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) simply defines dementia as a term for several diseases that affect memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities. Furthermore, the illness gets worse over time. It mainly affects older people, but not all people will get it as they age.

Other academic papers define it as a syndrome characterised by a decline in cognitive function, affecting memory, thinking, behaviour, and the ability to perform everyday activities.

Simply put

Dementia is not a single disease but a general term that describes a range of symptoms associated with a decline in cognitive function severe enough to interfere with daily life. It is commonly associated with memory loss but can also affect language, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities.

In an effort to describe the condition, the WHO explains it as a syndrome that can be caused by a number of diseases which over time destroy nerve cells and damage the brain, typically leading to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological ageing.

While consciousness is not affected, the impairment in cognitive function is commonly accompanied, and occasionally preceded, by changes in mood, emotional control, behaviour, or motivation.

What should we look out for?

Dementia has physical, psychological, social and economic impacts, not only for people living with dementia, but also for their careers, families and society at large. There is often a lack of awareness and understanding of dementia, resulting in stigmatisation and barriers to diagnosis and care.

Changes in mood and behaviour sometimes happen even before memory problems occur. Symptoms get worse over time. Eventually, most people with dementia will need others to help with daily activities.

Let us pay attention to our elderly – signs and symptoms.

Early signs and symptoms are:

Forgetting things or recent events

Losing or misplacing things

Getting lost when walking or driving

Being confused, even in familiar places

Losing track of time

Difficulties solving problems or making decisions

Problems following conversations or trouble finding words

Difficulties performing familiar tasks

Misjudging distances to objects visually.

The condition also affects mood and behaviour, with common changes including the following:

Feeling anxious, sad, or angry about memory loss

Personality changes

Inappropriate behaviour

Withdrawal from work or social activities

Being less interested in other people’s emotions.

Dementia affects each person in a different way, depending upon the underlying causes, other health conditions and the person’s cognitive functioning before becoming ill.

Most symptoms become worse over time while others might disappear or only occur in the later stages of dementia. As the disease progresses, the need for help with personal care increases.

People with dementia may not be able to recognise family members or friends, develop difficulties moving around, lose control over their bladder and bowels, have trouble eating and drinking and experience behaviour changes such as aggression that are distressing to the person with dementia as well as those around them.

Who should be worried?

Dementia can result from various conditions that damage brain cells, including neurodegenerative diseases, strokes, and traumatic brain injuries. While age is a significant risk factor, other factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and overall health can also play a role in the likelihood of developing dementia

Although age is the strongest known risk factor for dementia, it is not an inevitable consequence of biological ageing. Further, dementia does not exclusively affect older people – young-onset dementia (defined as the onset of symptoms before the age of 65 years) accounts for up to 9% of cases.

WHO lists things that increase the risk of developing dementia as:

High blood pressure (hypertension)

High blood sugar (diabetes)

Being overweight or obese

Smoking

Drinking too much alcohol

Being physically inactive

Being socially isolated

Depression.

Management

There is no cure for dementia, but a lot can be done to support both people living with the illness and those who care for them. People with dementia can take steps to maintain their quality of life and promote their wellbeing by being physically active and taking part in activities and social interactions that stimulate the brain and maintain daily function. In addition, some medications can help manage dementia symptoms, including some sedatives to prevent the risk of harm to self and others.

Self-care through lifestyle changes can help lower symptoms and make social interactions bearable for those living with the condition. After confirmation of the condition, consideration of intentional planning on the following may be of help:

Write down everyday tasks and appointments to help remember important things

Keep up your hobbies and do things that you enjoy

Try new ways to keep your mind active

Spend time with friends and family and engage in community life.

Call for action

Unfortunately, people living with dementia are frequently denied the basic rights and freedoms available to others. In many countries, physical and chemical restraints are used extensively in care homes for older people and in acute care settings, even when regulations are in place to uphold the rights of people to freedom and choice.

It is important to recognise that providing care and support for a person with dementia can be challenging, impacting the carer’s own health and wellbeing.

As someone supporting a person with dementia, reach out to family members, friends, and professionals for help. Take regular breaks and look after yourself. Try stress management techniques such as mindfulness-based exercises and seek professional help and guidance if needed.