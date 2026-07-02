SOWETAN | The Steenhuisen-Hill-Lewis spat may haunt DA

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Former DA leader John Steenhuisen has set the cat among the pigeons. Following a controversial interview with News24 at the weekend, the former leader of the DA has sent the blue party into a tailspin.

This is in the wake of the decision by his successor and Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, to demote him from agriculture minister to deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.

In the interview, Steenhuisen expressed betrayal and disappointment at Hill-Lewis’ decision two weeks ago to fire him from the GNU cabinet to a deputy, who does not sit in powerful cabinet meetings.

Steenhuisen is betrayed, disappointed and hurting, because in the run-up to Hill-Lewis’ election at the DA Federal Congress in April, the two friends had an agreement he’d be retained in cabinet. Steenhuisen agreed not to seek re-election, opening the door for his friend to be his replacement.

When he announced his decision not to run for a second term, Steenhuisen said he was doing so because his mission had been accomplished, having achieved part of his “moonshot pact” by delivering the DA into the GNU cabinet.

He said he was stepping down to focus on the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in the cattle-farming sector.

It was friends trying to avoid going head-to-head and dividing the higher echelons of a party that often projects itself as more united than most.

But three months after his election, the deal has all but collapsed, revealing the very cracks it was meant to hide.

The irony is that it was the very same foot-and-mouth disease that was cited by Hill-Lewis as one of the reasons for axing Steenhuisen.

Aside from slamming Hill-Lewis, a raging Steenhuisen also went for his mentor and party elder, Tony Leon. He accused Leon of using his proximity to DA ministers for the benefit of clients of his communications firm, Resolve; a claim Leon and his agency have strongly denied.

For a party known to sell itself as the champion of good governance and anti-corruption, that was damning and will haunt it for some time to come.

Both the ANC and ActionSA are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to launch an investigation into the alleged corruption.

It will also be significant to watch how the DA deals with the leadership spat in the coming days, as that will be key to its credibility among voters.

How the fallout is managed may also affect how future succession debates in the party are handled.