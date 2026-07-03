MASHOTO MOKGETHI | Youth are driving the future SA domestic tourism

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When was the last time you discovered somewhere new in your own country? Not a holiday you’ve been saving for all year, but a simple weekend that turned into a great story.

Maybe it was a sunrise hike, a rooftop with incredible city views, a hidden café, a live music event, or a bustling craft market. Some of the best adventures don’t require a passport; they’re often just a "Sho’t Left" away.

As we move beyond Youth Month, we are reminded that young people are not only shaping SA’s future; they are also shaping the future of how we travel.

Young South Africans already make up the largest share of domestic travellers, with those aged 25–34 representing the single biggest travel segment and the broader under-35 market accounting for almost half of all domestic travellers, according to the Domestic Tourism Survey of 2025. Yet many still don’t see travel as something that is truly for them.

Too often, travel is associated with luxury and expensive holidays. But travel doesn’t have to be far away or expensive to be meaningful or fun. Sometimes the best memories are made exploring places you’ve never noticed before, just a few hours from home.

It’s your country; enjoy it because nothing’s more fun than a Sho’t Left.

That message is an invitation to explore more, have more fun and say “yes” to experiences that help us reconnect with ourselves, our friends and our country.

It might be a spontaneous road trip, discovering a hidden beach, spending a Saturday exploring a local food market or finding the perfect sunset spot you’ve only ever seen on social media.

Research shows that young people want opportunities to relax, spend time with friends and family, discover new places and create memorable experiences. They are increasingly drawn to authentic experiences that connect them with local culture, heritage and communities, according to SA Tourism (SAT) Master Strategy 2026–2030 Consumer Insights).

The biggest barrier isn’t always the desire to travel; it’s the belief that it’s unaffordable.

Young travellers are value conscious and actively look for deals before making travel decisions (SAT Domestic Market Insights, 2025). That’s why we’re continuously working with tourism businesses across the country to encourage more affordable packages, value-driven experiences and accessible travel options that make it easier for young people to explore SA. Because some of the best experiences don’t have to cost a fortune.

The future of domestic tourism will not be built only through major destinations and big-ticket experiences. It will also be built through the thousands of everyday travel moments that allow South Africans to connect with their country in new ways.

Travel is also one of the best investments we can make in our wellbeing. In a world where we’re constantly connected, sometimes the greatest luxury is slowing down.

A spa day, a wellness retreat, a quiet nature escape or simply spending time by the ocean can help us recharge mentally and emotionally. Looking after our wellbeing doesn’t always require a long holiday; sometimes a short escape is exactly what we need.

Representation matters too.

Young South Africans should see themselves reflected in the stories we tell about travel. They should see experiences that match their lifestyles, interests and budgets – from rooftop views and hidden beaches to food experiences, live music, wellness escapes and the kind of Instagram-worthy moments that inspire others to get out and explore.

That’s why we’re committed to showcasing the diversity of experiences SA has to offer while encouraging the tourism industry to continue creating products and packages that speak to the needs and aspirations of young travellers.

The next time Bafana Bafana play, why not make the match part of the adventure of discovery? And watch the game from another town, spend the night, discover a new restaurant or attraction and turn 90 minutes of football into a weekend you’ll remember.

SA is full of experiences waiting to surprise you. You don’t need to wait for the perfect salary, the perfect holiday or the perfect moment. Sometimes all you need is good company, a free weekend and the curiosity to discover somewhere new.

Your next favourite memory could be much closer than you think.