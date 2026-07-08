ITSHOKENG KEKANA | Conflict over immigration a cumulative cost of governance that arrives too late

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Deputy minister Jomo Sibiya and the department of employment and labour conduct a high-impact blitz inspection in Devland, Johannesburg, where some foreign nationals were apprehended by home affairs and immigration officials. File photo.

There are a growing number of issues emerging from nationwide concern over illegal immigration and the protests that have followed.

What we may be witnessing is not simply a political disagreement but different state and social institutions responding to the same crisis from within their own constitutional and institutional responsibilities. When those responses are unco-ordinated, they do not merely differ; they can come into direct conflict with one another.

Labour organisations have raised concerns that migrant workers have allegedly been dismissed, retrenched or prevented from returning to their workplaces. These concerns arise within the current climate, where some employers may be taking advantage of heightened public pressure to dismiss workers who are foreign nationals, irrespective of whether they are lawfully employed.

From a labour rights perspective, this raises serious questions about unfair dismissal, discrimination and the exploitation of an already vulnerable workforce.

At the same time, the government has announced a far tougher approach towards employers who hire undocumented foreign nationals. This includes increased workplace inspections and proposals for significantly harsher penalties against employers found to be in contravention of labour and immigration laws.

The difficulty arises when each institution begins acting only after years of inadequate enforcement and delayed intervention

From an immigration enforcement perspective, these measures are intended to restore compliance with the law and discourage the employment of undocumented workers.

However, the results appear to be a situation of circular blame. The issue increasingly resembles a systemic failure rather than the failure of any single institution:

The government has a responsibility to secure the country’s borders and maintain an immigration system that functions effectively.

Law enforcement has a responsibility to identify and act against violations of immigration law.

Employers have a responsibility to ensure those they employ are legally entitled to work and to refrain from exploiting vulnerable workers for economic gain.

Labour organisations have a responsibility to defend workers against unlawful dismissal and abuse, regardless of nationality or public sentiment.

None of these responsibilities are mutually exclusive. In fact, they are meant to complement one another within a functioning system.

The difficulty arises when each institution begins acting only after years of inadequate enforcement and delayed intervention. Instead of operating as co-ordinated parts of the same system, they begin responding independently to the consequences of the same unresolved problem.

Each intervention may be entirely justified within its own mandate, yet collectively they begin to undermine one another because the broader institutional response lacks co-ordination.

This creates the impression that institutions are working at cross-purposes when in reality each is attempting to repair a different consequence of the same underlying failure:

Labour organisations seek to protect workers from unfair treatment.

The government seeks to strengthen immigration enforcement.

Law enforcement seeks to restore compliance.

Employers respond to legal and economic pressures, sometimes lawfully and sometimes opportunistically.

The absence of a co-ordinated strategy means these responses collide instead of reinforcing one another.

What appears to be institutional conflict is, in many respects, the visible consequence of years in which co-ordinated action failed to occur

From the outside, this was not an unpredictable crisis. It was the foreseeable outcome of unresolved policy failures that accumulated over many years. The present situation has exposed not only delays in responding to illegal immigration but also broader weaknesses in the state’s ability to anticipate, co-ordinate and proactively manage complex governance challenges before they reach a breaking point.

Perhaps the crisis before us is therefore not simply illegal immigration. It is the institutional consequences of delayed governance itself. When longstanding failures eventually demand action, every institution enters the crisis through the doorway of its own mandate.

Each response appears contradictory because each institution is addressing a different symptom of the same broken system rather than confronting the systemic failure that produced them all.

The clash we are witnessing may therefore be less about disagreement than about the cumulative cost of governance that arrives too late. When institutions are forced into reactive rather than proactive governance, even legitimate interventions begin to compete with one another. What appears to be institutional conflict is, in many respects, the visible consequence of years in which co-ordinated action failed to occur.

The contradiction is therefore not necessarily between the institutions themselves but between the timing of their interventions and the scale of the problem they are now attempting to resolve.