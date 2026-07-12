ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA | Why SA’s mines cannot afford to wait for the next oil shock

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Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

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For SA’s mining industry, the renewed confrontation between Iran and the US is not merely another episode of Middle Eastern instability.

It is a reminder that geopolitical conflict can quickly become an operational and financial risk for businesses thousands of kilometres away. The war has already disrupted global markets for crude oil, liquefied natural gas, fertilisers, petrochemicals and aluminium, tightening supply, increasing costs and injecting fresh volatility into industrial value chains.

The latest escalation should therefore be understood as more than a geopolitical event. It exposes a structural weakness in the global industrial economy.

Ceasefires may steady markets for a time, but they do little to address the deeper vulnerabilities created by concentrating energy flows, shipping routes and critical industrial inputs through a handful of strategic maritime chokepoints. Those vulnerabilities have existed for decades. The difference today is that they are colliding with an increasingly fragile global economy that remains heavily dependent on affordable energy, efficient logistics and uninterrupted trade.

“In an increasingly volatile world, resilience itself is emerging as a productive asset.” —Ashley Nyiko Mabasa

Those risks returned to the forefront after US president Donald Trump, appearing alongside Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, declared the ceasefire with Iran effectively over following reports that Iranian forces had attacked three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement came just as oil flows through the waterway had begun recovering, reaching an estimated 70% of normal operating levels after months of disruption. The renewed breakdown in hostilities has once again placed one of the world’s most important energy corridors under scrutiny.

The significance extends well beyond the Gulf. Roughly one-fifth of globally traded oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the most strategically important shipping lanes in the world. Any renewed military confrontation raises the prospect of fresh disruption to energy markets and international supply chains.

Cumulative production losses from Middle Eastern producers now exceed 1.3bn barrels, while flows through the Strait reportedly declined from around 20m barrels a day before the conflict to an average of only 2.7m barrels during March, April and May.

Even if these disruptions prove temporary, they illustrate how rapidly geopolitical instability can translate into higher energy costs across the global economy.

The mining industry has become accustomed to discussing the opportunities created by the energy transition. Investors and executives debate future demand for copper to electrify economies, lithium to power batteries and platinum group metals to support hydrogen technologies and fuel cells.

Yet a far less fashionable question deserves equal attention. Can mining companies remain globally competitive if the fossil-fuel logistics systems that continue to underpin extraction, processing and transportation become steadily more expensive and increasingly unpredictable?

That is why the Strait of Hormuz matters. It is not simply a regional shipping route; it is one of the price-setting arteries of the global energy system.

According to the International Energy Agency, approximately 20m barrels of crude oil and petroleum products moved through the Strait each day during 2025, representing roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade. Markets do not require a complete closure of the waterway to react.

Rising insurance premiums, tanker shortages, delayed cargoes, vessel rerouting and precautionary stockpiling can all increase costs long before physical shortages become visible. Financial markets price risk well before supply chains begin to fail.

SA sits far from the Gulf geographically, but it is deeply connected to it economically. Mining remains highly dependent on diesel-powered equipment, imported machinery, industrial chemicals, explosives and long-distance freight. When oil prices rise, the consequences extend well beyond fuel bills.

Higher transport costs feed into haulage contracts, rail logistics, port operations, contractor pricing and inventory management. The result is a cascading increase in operating costs that affects virtually every stage of the mining value chain.

Currency movements compound these pressures. Global energy is priced predominantly in US dollars, exposing producers in SA to exchange-rate volatility whenever geopolitical uncertainty intensifies.

Although a weaker rand may improve export earnings for some commodities, it simultaneously increases the local cost of imported fuel, spare parts, specialised equipment and industrial inputs. For mining operations located in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and the Northern Cape, the long distances separating mines from processing facilities, rail networks and export terminals mean that every fuel shock rapidly becomes a logistics shock.

The consequences are unlikely to be evenly distributed across commodities. Gold producers may enjoy some protection if geopolitical uncertainty pushes investors towards safe-haven assets, lifting bullion prices.

Producers of coal, iron ore and manganese face a more difficult outlook because freight, diesel and transport account for a significant share of their operating costs. Platinum group metals occupy a more complicated position.

Producers face immediate cost inflation while demand remains tied to slower-moving industrial production, automotive markets and the pace of the global energy transition.

This exposes an uncomfortable reality for policymakers and industry alike. SA’s mining strategy cannot rely solely on favourable commodity prices. Higher prices may strengthen export revenues and improve the country’s trade balance, but they do not necessarily protect profitability, investment or employment.

A mining company can earn more revenue per tonne while simultaneously becoming less competitive if diesel, freight, explosives, imported machinery and maintenance costs increase more rapidly than realised commodity prices. Commodity booms alone do not guarantee industrial resilience.

The broader lesson is not that SA should attempt to predict every geopolitical crisis emerging from the Middle East. That would be impossible. Rather, the lesson is that resilience has become an economic imperative.

Fuel security, efficient logistics, diversified procurement, energy efficiency and strategic inventory management should no longer be viewed as operational matters delegated to procurement teams. They have become central determinants of international competitiveness. In an increasingly volatile world, resilience itself is emerging as a productive asset.

Government and industry should therefore treat developments in the Strait of Hormuz as an early warning rather than a distant geopolitical spectacle. Strategic fuel reserves deserve renewed scrutiny.

Supply chains for explosives, industrial chemicals and imported mining equipment should be stress-tested against prolonged disruptions. Mining companies should accelerate investments that reduce diesel dependence through electrification, renewable energy and operational efficiency, while logistics planning should assume that maritime disruptions can quickly become domestic production constraints.

The Gulf may be thousands of kilometres from South Africa’s mining belt, but economic geography has made that distance increasingly irrelevant. The next disruption in the Strait of Hormuz may never close the waterway completely. It does not have to.

Markets will respond long before shipping stops. For South Africa’s mining industry, the question is no longer whether geopolitical risk matters. It is whether the sector can build sufficient resilience before the next crisis transforms a distant geopolitical headline into a domestic competitiveness shock.