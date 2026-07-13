ROWEN PILLAI | How thinking of AI as a transformation tool can help reimagine higher education

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The writer says we must shift our institutional focus towards producing future-ready graduates who directly meet industry skills needs. File picture:

Imagine for a moment that we were tasked with building the first college or university today. Knowing everything we now know about technology, human cognition, and the rapidly shifting demands of the modern workforce, would we build it the way it looks today? I do not believe we would.

Throughout history, education has continually evolved, catalysed by monumental breakthroughs ranging from the printing press to the internet. Yet, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) represents something fundamentally different. AI is not merely the next new technology; it is the next major structural transformation.

This forces educational leaders to pause and ask a profound question: How do we help every student succeed when every student arrives with different experiences, varying learning speeds, and vastly different baselines of confidence?

To answer this, we must rethink the architecture of higher education and skills development.

Temporal mismatch between industry and education

Currently, the skills gap in South Africa isn’t only an industry problem; it is inherently an educational challenge. Employers are actively demanding dynamic competencies: critical thinking, digital literacy, complex problem-solving and adaptability. However, our traditional educational systems are caught in a severe temporal mismatch.

Industry shifts in a matter of months, while traditional curriculum updates take years to design, approve and implement. By the time a syllabus reaches the classroom, the market has often moved on.

When we look at the friction within our institutions, it is critical to state one fact unequivocally: our lecturers are not failing. Rather, our traditional educational system is asking them to do the impossible.

We expect educators to teach huge classes, constantly develop evolving curricula, mark endless assessments, support struggling learners and complete a mountain of administrative tasks, all while maintaining stringent accreditation requirements and conducting research.

How can one person provide meaningful, individualised attention to every learner under the crushing weight of this traditional model? The reality is they simply cannot.

For decades, the system has asked learners to adapt to a rigid educational structure. It offered one pace, one explanation, one assessment and one pathway to success.

However, reality dictates that every learner arrives differently, with different levels of language proficiency, background knowledge and digital skills. The fundamental shift we must make is this: education must adapt to the learner.

To achieve this, we need to stop measuring mere “activity”. Traditional systems rely heavily on tracking attendance, assignment submissions and module completions as proxies for learning. But completion is not comprehension. In the current paradigm, we often only discover a learner has failed to grasp the core material weeks later, after the final exams are graded.

What if we recognised confusion the moment it happened?

We can achieve this by implementing an advanced, AI-powered adaptive skills platform mapping learning at a concept level. When learning and assessment happen at the granular concept level — rather than at the end of a rigid, multi-week module — AI can instantly identify a learner’s specific misconceptions.

It can seamlessly pivot to offer different explanations, alternative examples and different levels of complexity, allowing diverse learners to travel different pathways to reach the same successful outcome.

Elevating the human educator

This is where the true operational power of AI in education becomes apparent. AI does not replace educators; rather, it gives them superpowers. By lifting the administrative and repetitive burdens off their shoulders, AI allows lecturers to focus their limited time on what they do best: human-led instruction, complex problem-solving mentorship and empathy.

Built with local context and realities

However, these technological advancements cannot simply be imported wholesale from Silicon Valley and pasted into our institutions. They must be built in South Africa, designed by South Africans and tailored explicitly for South African realities.

An effective AI education ecosystem must be intimately aligned with our local learning requirements, built securely around our National Qualifications Framework and Quality Council for Trades and Occupations realities.

It must be designed from the ground up for the diverse needs of our learners, acknowledging our unique socioeconomic constraints and opportunities.

Furthermore, we must remember education does not end at graduation; it ends with real-world impact. We must shift our institutional focus towards producing future-ready graduates who directly meet industry skills needs.

To assure this alignment, institutions and corporate partners must rely on a data-driven impact framework tracking real-world employment and graduate outcomes.

By measuring learnership success, internship performance and post-study employment outcomes, we move beyond intelligent learning into measurable, sustainable economic impact.

We are standing at the threshold of a new era. We finally have the technological tools to build a continuous, personalised and evidence-driven system that is entirely learner-centred, heavily supported by AI, yet learner-centred and fully human-led.