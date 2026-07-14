MOSHE KOLA | Why the spaza shop economy is too big to fail

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Spaza shops in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, which serve local customers in a bustling township market. Picture:

There is a quiet giant in South Africa’s economy. It doesn’t file annual reports or run adverts on TV, yet it feeds millions, employs thousands, and keeps township and rural commerce alive day in and day out.

That giant is the spaza shop economy.

With an estimated 150,000-200,000 spaza shops operating across South Africa’s townships and rural areas, this informal retail network is estimated to have matured into a R200bn powerhouse and is growing at a rate that consistently outpaces formal retail giants.

It is, by any measure, too big to ignore.

But as this sector scales, it faces a fundamental identity crisis. If spaza shops are this valuable, a more strategic question emerges: who owns this layer of the economy, and who benefits from it?

More than shops — a hidden brand infrastructure

From a brand perspective, the spaza shop is the ultimate “last-mile” touchpoint. It is where almost 90% of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in the township occur.

The final-stage interface between producers and consumers. They determine which products are stocked, which brands are visible, and what becomes part of everyday consumption in township and rural life.

Spaza shops are a space defined by hyper-local intimacy — a place where the shopkeeper knows the names of the local children and the creditworthiness of the grandmother. They offer proximity, trust and real-time responsiveness to community needs. No multinational retailer can replicate that.

However, a brand is only as strong as its accountability. The recent waves of health crises and the tragic spate of food poisoning incidents linked to unregulated goods have severely damaged the “spaza brand”.

To “rebrand” the spaza sector, we must restore trust. That trust is naturally inherent when the owner is a member of the community — someone whose children go to the same schools and who drinks the same water as their customers do.

When ownership is transient or detached from the community’s social fabric, the “social licence to operate” is replaced by a purely extractive relationship.

The power of localisation

The strength of a spaza shop lies in its deep connection to the community. It operates within walking distance, understands local buying patterns, and often extends credit based on relationships rather than formal systems.

This creates something powerful: trust-based commerce.

Spaza shops are embedded in the social fabric. They are part of daily life — not places just to buy goods, but spaces of interaction, familiarity and reliability.

Through a branding lens, this makes them one of the most effective distribution and engagement platforms in the country.

But this localisation translates into long-term value only if it is matched by local ownership.

Why ownership matters

Brands are not just logos. They are economic systems that determine where value flows. A South African spaza shop does more than sell products; it also:

Circulates income within the local community;

Supports local suppliers and emerging brands;

Creates employment opportunities for local residents; and

Builds long-term economic participation.

When ownership shifts from South African hands, the brand value leaks out of the community. A foreign-owned spaza shop, while often classified as efficient and hard-working, operates with a different economic logic.

Profits are frequently remitted across borders, local supplier relationships are weaker, and brand loyalty accrues to the individual owner, not to a broader South African brand ecosystem.

This argument is often dismissed as xenophobic. But this is not an argument about individuals. It is an argument about economic structure.

When the spaza economy is dominated by non-South African owners, the township becomes a market, not a wealth-building engine for South Africans. Those communities remain consumers, not participants in wealth creation.

Access without ownership is exploitation

Let’s be blunt.

Spaza shops emerged in response to exclusion. Under apartheid, formal retail bypassed black areas. Spaza owners filled that gap, turning survival into enterprise.

Today, spaza shops continue to provide critical access — especially where large retailers remain distant or unaffordable.

However, the spaza space is increasingly occupied by foreign nationals, often with access to informal supply chains and rotating credit systems that local owners cannot easily match.

The result? Many South African spaza owners are being priced out of their own economy.

Even though spaza shops continue to provide access, access without ownership is not empowerment. It is extraction. If the profits from Soweto spaza shops end up in Addis Ababa, Mogadishu or Karachi, then Soweto has become a consumer market — not an economic base.

Policy tools

South Africa has laws restricting foreign ownership in some sectors of the economy. But in the township/rural retail economy, which affects the daily lives of millions, there is almost no protection.

This has to change.

This does not mean banning foreign nationals from trade. It means prioritising local ownership in a sector that was built by South Africans, for South African communities.

The goal is not to eliminate competition, but to ensure that South Africans are not structurally disadvantaged within their local economies.

None of this is xenophobic. It is economic patriotism — the same practice that protects small retailers in Germany, farmers in France, and Main Street businesses in the US.

The risk of getting it wrong

If South Africa fails to treat spaza shops as strategic infrastructure, the consequences will be long term.

If we allow our most intimate retail spaces to be dominated by those with no permanent stake in our social contract, we are effectively outsourcing our economic dignity.

The spaza shop economy is not a problem to be solved. It is an asset to be protected. It is too big to fail — not because it is fragile, but because it is foundational to township life.

And it is too South African to surrender — not because of nationalism but because of simple economics.

When South Africans own shops in their communities, they build wealth, raise families and send children to university. They become brand custodians for the next generation of local products. They turn the corner tuck shop into a legacy.

That is not just good economics. It is a smart brand strategy.

Kola is a brand strategist at Movelu Consulting. He writes on branding, township economies and entrepreneurship in South Africa.

Sowetan