DUMISANI TSHABALALA | Why South Africa is missing the point about skills

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Mbongiseni Andries Mahlangu, the founder of Mbongakwande Sewing School (Tailors At Work) in Siyabuswa, KwaNdebele, is teaching young people valuable skills while creating employment opportunities. Picture:

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Every World Youth Skills Day, South Africa performs the same ritual: we speak solemnly about the skills crisis and reach for a familiar list: electricians, plumbers, welders, mechanics and technicians. The concern is justified.

According to the department of higher education and training, South Africa produced 19,536 qualified artisans in 2022/23, while the National Development Plan sets a target of 30,000 qualified artisans annually by 2030.

The shortage of qualified tradespeople is a brake on development. But we make a serious mistake when we allow the artisan shortage to define the entire conversation about skills.

An artisan is an occupation; a skill is a human capability. By confusing the two, we have reduced skills development to a pathway for some young people, rather than recognising it as the purpose of education for every young person.

False divide

This misunderstanding is reinforced by the false divide between academic and vocational education. Schools, we infer, develop knowledge; colleges develop skills. One pathway is supposedly for thinking and the other for doing. Real life does not work that way.

A good electrician does not merely connect wires; they interpret a system, diagnose a fault and adapt when the problem changes. A good historian does not merely remember dates; they evaluate evidence, identify bias and construct an argument. Both are thinking, both are doing and both are skilled.

The distinction that matters is not between knowledge and skills, but between knowledge that remains inert and knowledge that can be used.

School subjects should be understood as training grounds for human capability. Geometry develops spatial reasoning and disciplined argument; history teaches pupils to reason from evidence, and geography develops systems thinking.

Languages develop interpretation, persuasion and clarity, while mathematical literacy strengthens numerical judgment. The question every teacher should answer is not only, “What content am I covering?”; it is also, “What capability is this lesson developing?”

A pupil who can repeat a method has not necessarily learnt to adapt it when the problem changes. Likewise, a high mark is not always proof that knowledge can travel beyond the examination paper.

AI has made this distinction impossible to ignore. A machine can now produce an essay, summarise a report, generate code, analyse a spreadsheet and offer a plausible answer within seconds. Information is becoming abundant. Answers are becoming cheap. Judgment is not.

The educational response cannot be to race machines in producing first drafts or to add coding lessons to an already crowded curriculum and declare learners future-ready. Coding matters, but its deepest value is not the syntax of one programming language, which may change or be automated. Its enduring value lies in computational thinking: abstraction, decomposition, pattern recognition, logic and breaking a large problem into solvable parts.

The same is true of prompting, often described as a new technical skill. A prompt is reasoning made visible. To ask a powerful question, a pupil must understand the problem, define the context, choose precise language, recognise assumptions and judge whether the answer is credible.

AI does not remove the need for knowledge. It exposes the weakness of knowledge that has never been converted into judgement.

Giving every learner access to an AI platform will not transform education, just as giving every pupil a calculator did not create mathematical understanding. A tool magnifies the capability of its user. Where reasoning is strong, it can extend possibility; where reasoning is weak, it can produce confident error at remarkable speed.

According to the World Economic Forum’s "Future of Jobs Report 2025″, employers increasingly prioritise analytical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, communication and lifelong learning as work becomes more complex and technology-driven. Technical requirements will keep changing, but these human capabilities will determine who moves with that change.

South Africa needs more artisans, but it must also understand why outstanding artisans are outstanding. They diagnose rather than guess, work precisely, solve unfamiliar problems, communicate and take responsibility for their decisions. Those are not merely vocational qualities. They are equally necessary as an engineer, entrepreneur, researcher, nurse, teacher or software developer.

World Youth Skills Day should force us to ask a harder question than how many young people we are training for a particular occupation: are our classrooms deliberately developing people who can use knowledge when the script disappears?

That requires assessments that reward reasoning and application; teacher development that connects subject content to capability; stronger movement between academic, technical and vocational pathways; and classrooms in which curiosity, experimentation and revision are treated as serious intellectual work.

South Africa’s skills crisis will not be solved by choosing vocational education over academic education or by adding technology to unchanged teaching. It will be solved when we stop treating knowledge and skills as rivals. Knowledge is the raw material; skill is the ability to turn it into judgment, action and value.

AI has not changed the purpose of education. It has stripped away our excuses for misunderstanding it. The nations that shape the future will not necessarily be those whose learners can recall the most information. They will be those whose young people can question it, connect it, test it and use it to solve problems that have not even been defined.

The question for South Africa is whether we will educate that generation or merely train it to consume what somebody else has built.

Tshabalala is the head of academics at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls

Sowetan