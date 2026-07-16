ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | Daily sleep – a prescription for better health

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Solid sleep has a positive effect on your immune system and heart health.

Story audio is generated using AI

“There are no rewards for sleeping,” people often say, or, “Ayikho inkomo yobuthongo” (“There is no cow for sleeping”).

But is that really true?

Many of us also grew up hearing, “You must sleep enough so that you grow up healthy and live to be as old as your grandmother.” Somewhere along the way, however, sleep began to be seen as the enemy of productivity. Slogans such as “Walala wasala” (“You snooze, you lose”) encourage the idea that success belongs only to those who sacrifice sleep.

Has the modern world redefined sleep, or have we simply forgotten its value?

One dictionary defines sleep as “a condition of body and mind that typically recurs for several hours every night, in which the eyes are closed, the postural muscles relaxed, brain activity is altered, and consciousness of the surroundings is largely suspended.”

Harvard University describes sleep as “a state of reduced mental and physical activity characterised by altered consciousness and inhibited sensory activity”.

Far from being a passive state, sleep is a highly active biological process involving specific brainwave patterns and physiological functions that restore energy and help the brain process daily experiences.

Why we need sleep

Sleep is far more than rest. It is one of the foundations of good health, affecting almost every aspect of our physical and mental wellbeing.

While we sleep, the body carries out essential repair and recovery processes. New cells are produced, damaged tissues are repaired, muscles recover, and the immune system is strengthened. Sleep also regulates hormones that control appetite, metabolism and energy balance, helping to maintain a healthy weight.

The brain is equally busy. Sleep consolidates memories, strengthens learning, improves problem-solving and supports creativity. It also clears waste products through the brain’s glymphatic system, which may help reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

A good night’s sleep also supports emotional wellbeing. People who sleep well generally cope better with stress, regulate their emotions more effectively and enjoy healthier relationships. Being well rested improves concentration, judgment and reaction times, making everyday activities, including driving, considerably safer.

The biology of sleep

Sleep is a complex biological process rather than a passive period of inactivity.

During a typical night, most people progress through four or five sleep cycles, each lasting between 70 and 120 minutes. Every cycle consists of four sleep stages, each serving a distinct purpose.

Deep sleep, also known as slow-wave sleep, is particularly important for physical restoration. In contrast, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep plays a vital role in emotional processing, memory consolidation and creativity.

Although researchers continue to study the full biological purpose of sleep, evidence consistently shows that it supports cardiovascular health, immune function and metabolic regulation.

How much sleep do we need?

The amount of sleep a person needs varies between individuals and across different stages of life. There is no single number of hours that is right for everyone.

As a general guide, you have probably had enough sleep if you wake feeling refreshed and alert.

Children and teenagers whose sleep falls well outside the normal range – for example, school-aged children sleeping fewer than seven hours or more than 12 hours a night – may have an underlying health or sleep disorder.

Older adults often sleep for shorter periods, averaging around six hours, although this may be influenced by illness or medication rather than ageing alone.

Some people consistently restrict their sleep and become chronically sleep-deprived. Others may sleep for unusually long periods because of underlying sleep disorders.

What happens when we do not get enough sleep?

Insufficient sleep disrupts many of the body’s essential functions.

In the short term, it reduces attention, concentration, memory, reaction time and decision-making ability. Mood is also affected, increasing irritability, stress, anxiety and the risk of depression.

Over time, chronic sleep deprivation increases the risk of serious health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity and hypertension. It also weakens the immune system, making people more vulnerable to infections.

Poor sleep disrupts hormones that regulate hunger, including leptin and ghrelin, increasing cravings for sugary and high-carbohydrate foods and contributing to weight gain. It also affects insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, increasing the risk of metabolic disorders.

Long-term sleep deprivation has also been linked to cognitive decline, dementia and chronic inflammation, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

Sleep disorders

Sleep disorders can prevent people from experiencing the restorative benefits of normal sleep.

Insomnia, one of the most common disorders, makes it difficult to fall asleep or remain asleep, often resulting in insufficient sleep and excessive daytime tiredness.

Other conditions, such as restless legs syndrome, obstructive sleep apnoea and circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders, repeatedly interrupt normal sleep patterns and reduce sleep quality.

Research shows that prolonged sleep deprivation may also trigger a REM sleep rebound, during which the brain spends an unusually large proportion of sleep in REM. This may contribute to irritability and worsen conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Can you sleep too much?

Yes.

The Sleep Foundation describes hypersomnia as a condition characterised by excessive sleep and persistent daytime sleepiness. People with hypersomnia often struggle to remain awake when required, despite sleeping for long periods.

Research suggests hypersomnia may alter normal sleep architecture by reducing deep sleep and increasing non-REM sleep, which can affect overall sleep quality.

Tips for healthy sleep

Sleep is not optional downtime – it is a biological necessity.

Prioritising healthy sleep habits supports immune function, heart health, metabolism, brain function and emotional wellbeing. Good sleep is a combination of both quantity and quality, and poor-quality sleep cannot always be compensated for simply by spending longer in bed.

Pay attention to changes in mood, concentration or energy levels, as these may indicate poor sleep. Persistent anxiety, depression or daytime sleepiness may also be signs that something is wrong.

Finally, remember that driving while sleep-deprived can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol.

Healthy sleep is an investment in your physical health, mental wellbeing and overall quality of life.