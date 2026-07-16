SOWETAN | Let there be justice for families in TRC cases

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Former minister of of police Bheki Cele during the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations efforts or attempts to stop the investigations or prosecution of TRC cases. The Commission is held in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture:

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Two former police ministers have denied any role in blocking investigations and prosecutions of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.

Bheki Cele told the Khampepe commission on Tuesday he never influenced police decisions on which cases to pursue. His predecessor, Fikile Mbalula, echoed that stance during his brief appearance yesterday.

Today, former minister Nathi Nhleko is expected to follow suit, distancing himself from any attempt to obstruct TRC-related investigations.

The commission, chaired by retired Justice Sisi Khampepe, was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to determine whether political pressure was exerted on authorities to avoid investigating and prosecuting TRC cases.

These matters involve gross human rights violations − including murder, torture and forced disappearances − where amnesty was denied. More than 300 cases were referred to the NPA, yet since 2003 little progress has been made in holding perpetrators accountable.

It took families of victims going to court to compel Ramaphosa to act, underscoring the state’s reluctance to confront this painful legacy.

The inquiry is probing whether collusion between the SAPS and the NPA allowed political interference to derail prosecutions. It must also decide whether action should be taken against those who acted unlawfully and whether the state should pay “constitutional damages” to victims’ families.

Former national director of public prosecutions Vusi Pikoli has already testified that he was pressured by then justice minister Bridget Mabandla and former police commissioner Jackie Selebi not to prioritise TRC cases. His account paints a disturbing picture of how political interests trumped justice.

The testimony of Cele and Mbalula underscores a troubling reality that some ANC leaders had little interest in ensuring apartheid-era crimes were prosecuted. While the former ministers are correct that they should not interfere in operational matters, that cannot absolve them of responsibility.

They failed to ensure that police leadership treated these cases as a priority. What their testimony reveals is indifference − a lack of concern that those who murdered and tortured their comrades walked free.

The families of hundreds of victims deserve justice. When justice is visibly done, families can find closure. Only then can SA move forward and forge genuine reconciliation.

Anything less leaves the wounds of apartheid open, festering, and unresolved. It’s a pity that the Khampepe commission takes place when another equally important inquiry – the Madlanga Commission – has been getting more media coverage. Both processes are crucial in efforts to fix our country and build a prosperous nation.