MARSHALL DLAMINI | Job losses must strengthen our resolve to end outsourcing

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Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital security guards went on strike after the termination of the contracts of almost 40 workers who allegedly raised concerns with their employer about pension contributions not reaching the fund and salary hikes. File picture:

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Last month, Stats SA painted a sobering picture of a labour market in deep crisis. The quarterly employment statistics for the first quarter of 2026 recorded the loss of 80,000 jobs in just three months and 121,000 jobs over the past year, while average earnings also declined.

The report confirms that secure employment is becoming increasingly elusive as retrenchments, shrinking incomes and economic uncertainty erode the stability that work is meant to provide.

These are the consequences of a government without a coherent economic growth strategy, presiding over an economy that is neither creating sufficient jobs nor protecting those that already exist.

Yet hidden within these statistics is a category of workers for whom insecurity is not merely a consequence of economic decline but a permanent condition created by the logic of outsourcing.

These are workers who perform essential functions every day while being denied the dignity, protections and security afforded to permanently employed colleagues. Outsourced workers remain trapped in what can only be described as permanent temporary employment.

They are denied job security, decent wages, pension benefits, medical aid, paid annual leave, equal treatment and, in many cases, adequate protection when injured on duty. They perform the same work, alongside permanently employed workers, yet are treated as cheap and easily disposable labour.

Outsourcing has institutionalised a system of cheap labour. Workers frequently earn a fraction of what permanent employees receive while performing exactly the same duties and contributing equally to production.

Their lower wages are not a reflection of lesser ability or productivity but of a system deliberately designed to maximise profits at the expense of workers. They live with the constant fear that every working day could be their last.

Without stable incomes, they struggle to save, qualify for affordable credit or plan for their families’ future. Many are forced to rely on loan sharks simply to buy food or pay for transport to work. Despite being employed, they remain trapped in generational poverty.

The consequences of outsourcing are evident in the private and public sectors. In September 2023, 52 outsourced workers supplied by Workforce Staffing to Simba’s Isando plant lost their jobs after being given just nine days’ notice, despite many having worked continuously at the factory for more than three years.

In another well-known case, about 1,000 Telkom call centre employees were transferred to an outsourcing company in 2015. When a group of workers raised concerns about unsafe working conditions, they were dismissed, beginning a legal battle that lasted almost a decade before the courts ruled in their favour.

The tragedy is compounded by the fact that the state itself has become one of the biggest practitioners of outsourcing. A government entrusted with protecting workers’ rights has instead normalised a labour system that exploits those who deliver essential public services.

It is therefore unsurprising that the public sector is repeatedly characterised by strikes over unpaid wages, poor working conditions and the abuse of outsourced labour.

Examples abound. In February, outsourced security guards and cleaners at the Chris Hani district municipality in the Eastern Cape protested after going months without pay. In July 2025, outsourced security guards at Tembisa Hospital downed tools after two months without salaries, placing staff and patients at risk.

In Ekurhuleni, more than 70 outsourced security guards blocked a customer care centre over unpaid salaries and bonuses. In KwaZulu-Natal, cleaners at Niemeyer Hospital went three months without wages after a dispute between their employer and the provincial department of health.

A year earlier, more than 200 outsourced security guards at Ngwelezana Hospital reported not receiving their salaries because of payment disputes between their contractor and the state.

The crisis extends to institutions of higher learning. In the name of reducing operational costs, universities have outsourced thousands of cleaners, gardeners, maintenance staff and security guards.

The result is a system characterised by weakened collective bargaining, structural marginalisation and institutionalised inequality. Cleaners and security guards spend decades serving universities they cannot afford to send their own children to, while senior employees enjoy benefits that include tuition support for their families.

Such inequality cannot be reconciled with the constitutional promise of dignity. As the EFF commemorates 13 years of uncompromising struggle for economic freedom and the dignity of the black working class, we reaffirm our commitment to ending the exploitation of outsourced workers.

It is for these reasons that the EFF has declared war on outsourcing. In pursuit of that objective, the EFF introduced the Insourcing Bill, 2025, which seeks to compel organs of state to directly employ workers who perform ongoing and essential functions, including cleaning, security, maintenance, information technology, catering, transport and administrative support services.

Our commitment extends beyond parliament. In the City of Johannesburg, the EFF successfully championed the insourcing of more than 7,000 workers as permanent employees. Their monthly salaries increased from about R2,500 to more than R7,000, accompanied by full employment benefits and greater job security.

The EFF student command likewise led successful campaigns for the insourcing of thousands of university workers around South Africa. Nearly 11,000 workers were ultimately insourced, while the children of cleaners and security guards gained access to tuition fee exemptions, breaking cycles of intergenerational disadvantage.

The struggle for insourcing has always been a struggle for dignity. It has restored financial security to exploited workers, enabling them to make meaningful decisions about their lives and their families’ futures.

It has provided access to pensions, paid leave, health care benefits and workplace protections long denied under outsourcing arrangements.