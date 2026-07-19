MSIZI MYEZA | Dualities of land ownership and legal complexities of building safety

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The section of the wall that collapsed at the Nazareth Baptist Church complex in Inanda, leaving 12 people injured and prompting calls for stricter construction safety oversight. File picture:

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Infrastructure is far more than an assemblage of concrete, steel, and bricks. It is the backbone of society, supporting daily life, enabling economic growth, facilitating essential services, and creating opportunities for prosperity.

When infrastructure operates effectively, it fosters thriving neighbourhoods, successful businesses, and efficient public services. Conversely, infrastructure failures lead to devastating consequences that extend beyond mere financial loss, including tragic loss of life, severe disruptions to livelihoods, and erosion of public trust.

The structural collapses — the George building tragedy, which claimed the lives of 34 people; and the building collapses at River Ranch Temple, Ormonde, Ballito sandbank, and Doornkop, collectively claiming 30 lives and injuring many — underscore the vital importance of robust building safety enforcement.

The recent structural collapse at the Ngcobo building wall, which led to the deaths of five people and left more than a dozen others injured, along with the retaining wall collapse that injured 12 people at the Nazareth Baptist Church complex in Inanda, has brought to the fore the complexities of managing building safety in tribal custodianship areas, which are particularly profound.

The overlapping jurisdictions, unrecorded customary land tenure, and limited municipal capacity create an environment where resident safety is significantly compromised.

Traditionally, land allocation is managed by amakhosi, dikgosi, hosi, mahisi, and izinduna, who issue permission to occupy, operating under customary law.

However, these traditional mechanisms often lack integration with formal regulatory frameworks mandated by the national building regulations and the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act.

The enforcement of statutory building safety standards is further undermined by the absence of formal building approval processes and minimal municipal oversight in these areas. Given that much of this land falls under rural communal administration, building plan submissions, structural engineering certifications, and occupational inspections are frequently absent or unenforced.

This regulatory gap results in widespread informal construction practices that often disregard South African National Standards and compromise structural integrity and safety.

With unregulated construction comes elevated risks, including the use of substandard materials and poor workmanship, increasing the likelihood of hazardous conditions such as fires and structural failures. These conditions disproportionately affect vulnerable community members, who rely on their homes and places of worship to be safe and secure.

The loss of lives and the devastating human toll remind us that compliance with technical procedures alone is insufficient. Safeguarding lives and restoring public confidence must be at the core of our mission.

To that end, we must confront critical issues, including but not limited to the quality and standards of construction materials, the scope and enforcement of professional accountability, and the effectiveness of regulatory oversight mechanisms.

Moreover, a stronger interface with traditional leadership, churches, NGOs, and other community stakeholders is vital to foster transparency and ensure comprehensive monitoring.

In this context, the introduction of the national built environment and construction safety framework at the Public Works and Infrastructure Summit is a significant step forward.

This framework embodies a collective commitment to strengthening safety protocols, enhancing municipal oversight, boosting public awareness and community empowerment, and fostering legal and regulatory compliance.

It also seeks to elevate accountability among industry professionals while promoting cross-sector co-operation throughout infrastructure development and maintenance — ultimately aiming to prevent future building collapses and infrastructural failures.

However, the framework’s adoption is merely the foundation. There is an urgent need for immediate and tangible action. Partnerships with traditional leadership, regulatory bodies, and enforcement authorities must be prioritised to identify and address systemic vulnerabilities swiftly.

To this end, we must undertake a thorough review and tightening of safety regulations at all government levels — updating building codes, strengthening inspection mechanisms, expanding enforcement capacities, and instituting harsher penalties for violations that endanger public safety.

Equally crucial is the necessity to build institutional strength within regulatory bodies to guarantee consistent, impartial application of safety measures. Concurrently, empowering communities — especially those directly affected and most at risk — is essential.

We must ensure they have access to knowledge, channels to raise concerns, and meaningful roles in oversight processes. The vigilant participation of communities, combined with professional integrity and robust government oversight, represents our strongest defence against future infrastructure failures.

Addressing some of these challenges also necessitates bridging the divide between customary land administration and formal municipal oversight.

The lessons from these tragedies could not be clearer: complacency and fragmented efforts are luxuries we cannot afford.

The way forward calls for a holistic, co-ordinated approach uniting all stakeholders — government officials, town planners, architects, engineers, construction firms, regulatory agencies, and the general public — in a steadfast effort to build and maintain infrastructure that is safe, resilient, and dependable.