MAKGWATHANE MOTHAPO | World Cup debrief: what SA can learn from successful nations

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Ferran Torres celebrates with teammate Nico Williams after scoring Spain's extra-time winner in their 2026 Fifa World Cup final victory against Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19 2026. Picture:

Footballers of African extraction have always hung winners’ medals for the Fifa World Cup around their necks — unless, on an odd occasion, it’s Argentina’s turn.

They’ll continue to be the life of the winners’ podium at football’s biggest party for many years to come.

However, it is unlikely Africa as a continent will win football’s most coveted prize for men’s national teams in our lifetime. That’s unless the African way of going nowhere slowly is addressed.

Ghana and Argentina were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, but one of these nations was able to bounce back to reach three finals since, winning one, while the other couldn’t.

Similarly France, eliminated in the group stage in 2010, together with South Africa, went on to reach two World Cup finals, winning one (France didn’t win their first World Cup until 28 years ago), while 2010 World Cup winners Spain embroidered their second star in Canada, Mexico and the US.

From that class of 2010, Bafana Bafana couldn’t qualify for the global showpiece again until 2026.

Europe is not immune. The conspicuous anomaly of four-time World Cup champion Italy’s failure to qualify for three consecutive tournaments points to neglect of the foundation phase of youth development, compounded by affinity for senior players, not only at Gli Azzurri but also in the veteran-biased Serie A.

There is a football revolution taking place at the moment that will make it difficult for countries left behind such as South Africa to win Afcon, let alone the World Cup.

There has been a concerted effort to exploit the most recent tweak to the Fifa one-time switch rule more than ever, especially piggybacking on Europe’s excellent foundation-phase infrastructure.

There’s been this sponging, albeit to a lesser degree, even among European nations themselves, with the 2026 World Cup winner Aymeric Laporte’s switch from France to Spain as a prominent case in point.

However, countries that have been deliberate in upping the ante on this front have been on the African continent, with Cape Verde, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Morocco, and Senegal leading the charge.

On another day we will deep dive into the compromised principles of administration, governance, and professionalism that result in the capitulation of these countries when it matters the most despite their players being churned out of the same ecosystem as their contemporaries in European national teams.

At every edition of the World Cup, Europe almost always dominates the quarterfinal field with north of six representatives. That consistency has not happened by accident. The common theme has been a deliberate focus on fundamental movement skills and skills integration to aid development.

It’s a no-brainer what needs to be done to succeed. There is a blueprint from France, England, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands to draw on.

However, there is no leadership will. Instead, local administrators opt for unsustainable fast-tracking and quick-fix solutions, while exhausting budgets on vanity projects and junkets.

At the weekend the latest pretender to incumbent Danny Jordaan’s throne at Safa House, business-inclined Sandile Zungu of AmaZulu FC, launched his six-pillar presidential campaign manifesto.

As expected, the teenage spectrum “grassroots empowerment” perfunctorily featured fifth. Yet there is no suggestion the “Zungu way” philosophy will go deeper into the formative foundation phase development.

Zungu’s own club’s youth academy intake starts with the U-13 age group, which is eight years too late based on the international average of successful programmes.

If Safa’s administrative reform fails, its next president ought to be one intentional about zoning in on national foundation phase development as an immediate priority, with regular formative assessments and a target-specific roadmap.

Football academies that have the capacity to enrol five to 12-year-old players need to proliferate Safa’s 52 regions to increase the pool and rate of future talent. It’s been proven the turnaround time is about 10 years from when the children first enter structured academies at this level.

This approach should encompass holistic fun and enjoyment, first football participation, anchored on standalone academies, and capitalising on infrastructure at the 32 professional clubs of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

It should be mandatory for all registered clubs at PSL and Safa levels to not only establish academies but also have intake opened in the direction of five-year-old players. This is the age world-class footballers such as Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi first joined academies from their parents’ back gardens.

South Africa ought to be deliberate on the archetype of an ideal footballer it needs to develop in terms of height and strength (nutrition and genetic predisposition), versatility (positional and ambipedal), instilling the spirit of togetherness and team play, mental fortitude, and so on. This is not the European way. It is the only way.